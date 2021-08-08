Thai prime minister is the perfect role model for Burmese junta leader – Opinion

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Mon, August 9, 2021





03:23

Opinion

Are you willing to bet with me that at the November ASEAN Leaders Summit Brunei the host will officially – and of course unilaterally – call on Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, “His Excellency the Prime Minister of Myanmar”? But since gambling is illegal in Indonesia, we can’t do it openly, although I’m pretty sure I would win. From the start, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah viewed General Hlaing’s military coup as part of Myanmar’s internal affairs.

After taking his mandatory military retirement last month, Hlaing, who toppled the democratically elected government on February 1, appointed himself Myanmar’s prime minister. Among ASEAN leaders, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be the most enthusiastic to welcome Hlaing as he now has a fanatic supporter in the region.

During a meeting with ASEAN leaders in Jakarta on April 24, Hlaing was called the commander of Myanmar’s armed forces. The special meeting was co-chaired by Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Prime Minister Prayut missed the special meeting.

At their annual meeting earlier this month, ASEAN foreign ministers approved the appointment of Brunei Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as the regional group’s special envoy to Myanmar. Earlier, General Hlaing announced that Thailand’s Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul was the envoy. Indonesia had initially proposed its former Foreign Minister Hassan Wirajuda, and later Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was willing to compromise by pairing Hassan with Viraksadi because the Thai diplomat had a strong personal relationship with General Hlaing. .

The appointment of Erywan as the main representative of ASEAN in Myanmar is an overwhelming victory for the Myanmar military, the Sultan of Brunei and other undemocratic ASEAN member states. In this case, Indonesia is practically isolated from the other members.

As reported by The Guardian, in addition to appointing himself prime minister, Hlaing said Myanmar would remain in a state of emergency until the elections he had promised would be held in 2023. “We must create the conditions for holding multiparty general elections free and fair, “Hlaing said in a statement. recorded public statement, adding that the elections could take place in August 2023.

Hlaing was clearly inspired by his close friend Prayut. As head of the Thai army, General Prayut overthrew democratically elected Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014. As head of the junta, Prayut ruled the country for five years and declared himself prime minister from Thailand. He repeatedly promised to hold an election, but then denied his own words later.

In 2018, Prayut was outraged when I wrote in a column that ASEAN should dismiss the junta leader as the bloc’s rotating president in 2019. In 2019, he finally held the much-criticized general election, which ‘he, as expected, won.

The Burmese army will faithfully follow the path of Prayut. Hlaing will only hold an election when he is sure of winning, no matter what. But since Indonesia will take over the ASEAN presidency in 2023, Hlaing will have a harder time facing Jakarta if he tries to delay the promised elections. Next year Hlaing will have a good time as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, friend of Hlaing, will be the chairman of ASEAN.

At the ASEAN special meeting in Jakarta in April, Hlaing and ASEAN leaders agreed on a five-point consensus: ending the violence in Myanmar, facilitating a constructive dialogue with the government unit and other parties, the deployment of an ASEAN special envoy, the facilitation of humanitarian assistance and a visit of the ASEAN delegation to Myanmar to assess the situation.

The Sultan of Brunei was tasked with appointing a special envoy to Myanmar on the initial understanding that General Hlaing had no choice but to accept the decision of the ASEAN president. But it was clear from the start that Sultan Bolkiah, an absolute ruler, was reluctant to get involved in the violation of democracy in Myanmar.

It was only after President Jokowi’s personal intervention that the rotating ASEAN Presidency sent Second Foreign Minister Erywan (the Sultan is the Minister of Foreign Affairs) and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi in Myanmar. Members of ASEAN, especially Indonesia, were unhappy as the two Bruneians called the leader and members of the junta according to their self-proclaimed titles. It was diplomatic recognition.

So I am very sure that the Sultan of Brunei will call Hlaing Prime Minister of Myanmar when he chairs the ASEAN summit in November.

Indonesia and other like-minded ASEAN member states can only express their anger in their hearts. The bloc agreed that all decisions should be based on consensus. I don’t know if this principle is a weakness or a strength of ASEAN.

The latest development will test whether Indonesia is committed to upholding the rights of the people of Myanmar or giving up in the name of ASEAN unity. It is no surprise that Indonesia is ultimately alone in standing up for the people of Myanmar against the gross human rights violations committed by the military since the February 1 coup.

Overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi had shown little sympathy for Indonesia because she suspected that the world’s most populous Muslim nation only cared about the Rohingya, the Muslim minority ethnic group in the predominantly Buddhist country. .

Despite the political conundrum and the raging COVID-19 pandemic, General Hlaing probably cannot wait for the ASEAN summit in November, when he hears the Sultan of Brunei calling him “His Excellency the Prime Minister of Myanmar ”.

What can President Jokowi do to prevent the summit host from recognizing the junta leader? Maybe he can only whisper “I wasn’t expecting this” to himself. And Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi can only look away.

The writer is editor-in-chief of The Jakarta post.