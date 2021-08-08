Politics
Boris Johnson’s father Stanley joins fight to stop George Eustice’s ‘murderous race’ to kill alpaca Geronimo
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father Stanley writes today for The Sun to say that Geronimo the Alpaca should be saved from Defra on their absurd murderous mission.
Wildlife lover Stanley urges his son Boris and Environment Secretary George Eustice to reverse their decision and let Geronimo undergo another test.
The animal should be slaughtered after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis. But owner Helen Macdonald claims the test was flawed and said last week she would die to save it.
Sun Wildlife Reporter Stanley, an animal rights advocate, said: I hope and believe his execution can be avoided even at this late stage.
Poet William Wordsworth’s heart leaped when he saw a rainbow in the sky.
My heart leapt the other day when I saw some beautiful pictures in several newspapers of Geronimo, the woolly alpaca, who now resides in Gloucestershire.
These photos took me back 62 years ago to the summer of 1959 when, as an 18-year-old student on my sabbatical, I was traveling through South America from Brazil to Peru.
I mostly remembered hitchhiking on old trucks through the Altiplano de Perus, the high flat plains that stretched between the peaks of the Andes.
And, of course, I remembered the amazing fauna of the condors, Andean flamingos, eagles and, perhaps mostly because there were so many of them, herds of llamas, vicuñas and alpacas.
So, as I say, my heart raced when I saw the close-up of the handsome Geronimo.
I remembered those days in the Andes with all the animals and the incredibly resilient Quechua villagers drinking shisha by the fire and life was still a rich carpet unfurling in front of me.
But when I read the terrible story that accompanied the photos, my heart jumped to earth.
When I called Helen Macdonald, owner of Geronimos, on Saturday she seemed desperate.
I’m sitting here staring at the front door, hoping they don’t barge in with their guns to shoot her, she told me in an hour-long conversation. . I never imagined it would come to this.
Then she introduced me to the whole story of the horror show.
‘SUPER-CAREFUL’
Back in the days when she was working as a veterinary nurse and wondering if she could do something a little outside the usual scope of a small animal vet practice, Helen visited the Bath and West Show.
She said: It was the culmination of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. There were hardly any animals in the living room. Just a lot of mud. But under a marquee, I saw a photo of a herd of alpacas on a farm in New Zealand. And it is said, alpacas for sale!
Soon after, a cargo plane transported 29 alpacas from New Zealand to new homes in the UK. All the animals were tested for tuberculosis before leaving New Zealand, and all were cured.
Helen said: The New Zealand government has the highest accreditation.
They used the international standard skin test where the vet injects the tuberculin and then comes back a few days later to measure the size of the lump.
Two of the 29 alpacas were destined for the Helens farm, one called Geronimo, the other, a female, called Intrigue.
So what was wrong with Geronimo? I asked.
Well, we were super careful. Helen explained that on their own initiative, they gave Geronimo and Intrigue an extra test, known as the Enferplex test. The plot was tested negative, but the situation with Geronimo was less clear-cut.
Helen maintains that there was a false positive reading in the Geronimos case.
Geronimo, she says, underwent four batches of tuberculin testing before leaving New Zealand and this could have affected the results of the subsequent test.
All of our vets now say it’s not infectious. Infectious alpacas do not live for four years.
They usually die within a week. We want to do another test, a different test to settle the matter once and for all.
She tells me about a test called Activate. Its use on cattle in exceptional cases. He measures whether there is M. Bovis tuberculosis in the bloodstream.
So why don’t you try the activation test?
They won’t let me test Geronimo at all. They sent me a legal document, saying that if I took a test, I would break the law and they could put me in jail.
Authorities also argue that giving Geronimo good health now would not wipe out the initial charges. Nothing, by law, can change the fact that four years ago there was a fatal suspicion that Geronimo harbored tuberculosis.
Court challenges have delayed the execution date, but the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), according to Helen, believes the law must eventually run its course.
It sounds like punishment, says Helen.
“SELECTED ME”
They distinguished me. Did Geronimo infect any of the other animals he came in contact with on the other side of the fence in the fields? Absolutely not.
Why are they targeting a poor alpaca when the real problem with bovine tuberculosis is intensive animal husbandry which reduces resistance to infections and the endless movements of cattle across the country.
Helen spent 30,000 on a judicial review which she lost. A court ruling last week, which was also against her, meant she had to pay another 15,000 to cover Defras’ legal fees.
In the past four years, no alpacas have been sold from her farm because she is banned from trade.
Selling alpaca wool is still allowed, but realistically it relies on crowdfunding and charity to get by.
But I’m sure from what I’ve seen of her that Helen Macdonald will never give up.
I hope she sticks to her guns, because at the end of the day, it’s not about animal welfare. It is also the story of a woman’s fight against a system.
Strictly speaking, it’s more of a woman. Helen’s mother, Rosemary, 84, lives on the farm with her, as does her sister.
Maybe the three of them will try to stop Defra’s men from completing their absurd murderous mission.
Can the judicial execution of Geronimos be avoided even at this late stage? I hope and believe it is possible.
My message to the Right Honorable George Eustice, MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, is this: tear up this threat letter, Minister. Write another, nice and sympathetic one. Give Geronimo a new test.
That’s all Helen Macdonald wants. Is it too much to ask?
The beasts will join the march to No10
By Nick Pisa
ALPAGAS and their owners will join a march on Downing Street as supporters of Geronimos Farm act as human shields to save him.
March organizer Dominic Dyer of the Badger Trust said: There is panic within government over growing public anger.
Volunteers will join veterinarian nurse Helen Macdonald at her Wickwar farm, Gloucs, to prevent Geronimo from being kidnapped or killed.
Helen, 50, visited by cops on Friday, is also grateful for Stanley Johnson’s support.
She said: Having someone like him by our side is fantastic and a real moral boost. We may have exhausted all legal avenues, but now we are throwing it in the court of public opinion.
I hope Stanley can put pressure on his son as well as Defra secretary George Eustice to hear our case.
Having someone as well known as Stanley Johnson at bat for Geronimo makes me realize that our campaign is starting to gain momentum.
He obviously knows alpacas very well and appreciates the difficulties we have in trying to communicate with Defra.
Yesterday Mr Eustice said he knew it was soul destroying having to slaughter animals, revealing that one of his father’s cows, Rose, was to be destroyed.
But Helen took it by storm: he says he knows how difficult it is to take down animals.
Well, Geronimo is fit and healthy, so why is he demanding that he be destroyed? If he had the courage, he would call me and explain to me why he is taking this position, but he does not have the courage.
Alpaca breeder Helen imported eight-year-old Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017. He had four skin tests negative for tuberculosis before leaving.
These involve the injection of a protein called tuberculin and she believes this triggered a positive result when she arrived.
