Politics
Iranian Raisi targets Palestinians, Yemen and Iraq – analysis
The Iranian-backed Houthis have recently suffered some setbacks in the Battle of Marib in Yemen, and increased attention has been paid to their drone attacks, as well as the Iranian attack on a ship off Oman.
We can determine some of Raisi’s goals by examining Iranian media linked to the IRGC.
This outlet claims that Marib will soon be taken by the Houthis in what would be a setback for Saudi Arabia, and meanwhile the Houthi leaders have accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of being “tools of the states.” -United “.
cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});
if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);}
Hamas has shown its support and sent a delegation to Iran for Raisi’s inauguration, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was quoted in the Iranian newspaper Tasnim as saying “the Palestinian resistance is on Iran’s side.”
This is an attempt by Iran to increasingly seize the Palestinians and create influence and control and use them to attack Israel. Iran already did this in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls, and will likely incite the Palestinians to further attacks.
Iran tends to use proxies, causing others to stand up for itself and die for it in its regional wars. This is why the Syrians, Lebanese, Iraqis and Yemenis are all urged by Iran to fight, while the Iranian regime strangles its own people at home and takes advantage of all the instability, terror and suffering. .
There is no country in which Iran is involved that has become richer and more stable as a result. Most places Iran allows militias, like Iraq, barely have electricity, and others, like Lebanon, are bankrupt.
Iranian media have said that the Iraqi foreign minister will be coming to Iran soon and that Raise may be welcomed back on his first trip abroad, according to Fars News.
According to the report, “the Iraqi foreign minister also invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend this important security meeting with Iraqi, Iranian, Turkish and Saudi officials.”
The meeting could take place in Iraq, and if the Iranian president attended, it would be an important regional meeting. According to this account, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi wants to consolidate Iraq’s role in the region.
Iraq also had discussions with Egypt and Jordan over regional security and the normalization of more regional ties with Syria. If Iraq were to welcome the Saudis, Turkey and Iran, as well as representatives from Kuwait, Jordan, Syria and the EU, it would be a major step.
It remains to be seen what will happen, but the inclusion of Syria would be a major signal for the region. Iran wants the United States to leave Iraq and that would also reinforce attempts by Turkey, Iran and others to pull the United States out of Syria.
Hezbollah has taken control of much of Lebanon and now conducts its foreign policy, and Nasrallah’s point now is that the recent rocket attacks were designed to show Israel that Hezbollah can prevent Israel from escalating. .
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/irans-raisi-sets-sight-on-palestinians-yemen-and-iraq-676201
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]