Iranian Raisi targets Palestinians, Yemen and Iraq – analysis

The Iranian-backed Houthis have recently suffered some setbacks in the Battle of Marib in Yemen, and increased attention has been paid to their drone attacks, as well as the Iranian attack on a ship off Oman.

We can determine some of Raisi’s goals by examining Iranian media linked to the IRGC.

This outlet claims that Marib will soon be taken by the Houthis in what would be a setback for Saudi Arabia, and meanwhile the Houthi leaders have accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of being “tools of the states.” -United “.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);}

Hamas has shown its support and sent a delegation to Iran for Raisi’s inauguration, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was quoted in the Iranian newspaper Tasnim as saying “the Palestinian resistance is on Iran’s side.”

This is an attempt by Iran to increasingly seize the Palestinians and create influence and control and use them to attack Israel. Iran already did this in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls, and will likely incite the Palestinians to further attacks.

Iran tends to use proxies, causing others to stand up for itself and die for it in its regional wars. This is why the Syrians, Lebanese, Iraqis and Yemenis are all urged by Iran to fight, while the Iranian regime strangles its own people at home and takes advantage of all the instability, terror and suffering. .

There is no country in which Iran is involved that has become richer and more stable as a result. Most places Iran allows militias, like Iraq, barely have electricity, and others, like Lebanon, are bankrupt.

Iranian media have said that the Iraqi foreign minister will be coming to Iran soon and that Raise may be welcomed back on his first trip abroad, according to Fars News.

According to the report, “the Iraqi foreign minister also invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend this important security meeting with Iraqi, Iranian, Turkish and Saudi officials.”

The meeting could take place in Iraq, and if the Iranian president attended, it would be an important regional meeting. According to this account, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi wants to consolidate Iraq’s role in the region.

Iraq also had discussions with Egypt and Jordan over regional security and the normalization of more regional ties with Syria. If Iraq were to welcome the Saudis, Turkey and Iran, as well as representatives from Kuwait, Jordan, Syria and the EU, it would be a major step.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but the inclusion of Syria would be a major signal for the region. Iran wants the United States to leave Iraq and that would also reinforce attempts by Turkey, Iran and others to pull the United States out of Syria.

The recent speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is also widely cited by Tasnim News. This is because he tries to redraw the deterrence equation with Israel and claims that Hezbollah is equal to Israel.

Hezbollah has taken control of much of Lebanon and now conducts its foreign policy, and Nasrallah’s point now is that the recent rocket attacks were designed to show Israel that Hezbollah can prevent Israel from escalating. .