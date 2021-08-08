Both camps play politics with vaccines | Letters





I would like to make a few remarks in response to Jennifer Moses’ recent editorial, Tucker Carlson Has Blood on His Hands, about statements from Fox News hosts discouraging COVID-19 vaccination.

If I remember correctly, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were quick to question the effectiveness of the newly announced vaccine last year because President Donald Trump created Operation Warp Speed ​​to get it done in one step. record. A large percentage of black Americans have not been vaccinated. . They are unlikely to be all Trump supporters. Anthony Fauci has changed his stance so many times on prevention measures, how the hell can you take what he says seriously? The delta variant is more contagious than previous COVID-19 strains, but it has caused fewer deaths and hospitalizations. If we shut down in the county to control the spread, it will destroy the economy and have lasting effects for years to come.

I am in favor of getting vaccinated, but I don’t think the government has the right to force people to accept vaccines that only have emergency approval. I think calls for renewed restrictions are coming from Democrats to make the use of postal ballots mandatory so they can steal the 2022 midterm elections.

The only people who have blood on their hands are members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Richard Couzzi, Hillsborough

ATF needs an experienced leader to tackle gun violence

When it comes to guns, there is very little that both sides of the political spectrum agree on. But here’s one: Gun violence has increased at an alarming rate.

For example, over the weekend of July 4, 180 people in US cities were killed with guns. We can also agree that law-abiding gun owners are not the problem. Volunteers with groups like Moms Calling for Action for Arms in America often hear from their opponents that we don’t need more laws; we need existing laws to be enforced.

We need these laws to be enforced. The role of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is to enforce laws, stop illegal trafficking and stay ahead of new technologies. This is especially important when ghost guns become popular. People who are legally prohibited from purchasing firearms can still purchase untraceable and unlicensed parts to build their own phantom weapons.

The ATF has not had a confirmed head for a quarter of a century. David Chipman, President Joe Bidens’ candidate for the post, has been an ATF special agent for 25 years. He is a gun owner who strongly believes in the Second Amendment.

So why was his confirmation in the Senate blocked by opponents? If the laws are enforced, the gun manufacturers lose money. Decreasing traffic will reduce profits. But Americans want to reduce the number of deaths and save the millions of dollars in taxes that gun injuries are costing this country.

We need someone at the helm with the experience, the determination and the power to do something about the epidemic of gun violence. Please call your US Senators and urge them to confirm David Chipman.

Brett Sabo, Red Bank

No medal for NBC Olympics coverage

For the next Olympics, NBC needs to re-evaluate the way it has presented the various events in Tokyo.

They continually put advertisements, several times in the middle of an event. When competition coverage returns, they put more announcements or promotions for upcoming events on a split screen.

This makes it a fully commercial experience, which is not good. It takes away the general excitement of watching the events on television.

Steven Merrick, Cranford

Throw a red card and put Trump on the bench

Former President Donald Trump has just criticized the United States women’s football team and in particular Megan Rapinoe for losing the gold medal to Canada at the Olympics and finishing with a bronze medal.

Awake means you lose, Trump wrote in a statement, adding that the team was led by a radical group of maniacal leftists.

His criticism comes from a real loser whose companies have gone bankrupt several times. It comes from someone who lost the 2020 election and still doesn’t have the courage to admit it. Or, maybe he just can’t believe the reality.

And this man wants to run a multicultural country.

Allen Edelstein, Highland Park

