Politics
Putin to participate in Security Council debate chaired by Prime Minister Modi
New Delhi, August 8 (UNI) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the high-level public debate on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India holds the presidency of one month of the 15- member world body.
“VV Putin will participate in a video conference within the framework of the United Nations Security Council on the theme“ Strengthening maritime security: an argument for international cooperation ”. The event is organized at the initiative of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, who is chairing the UN Security Council in August this year, ”the Kremlin said in a statement.
The public debate on “Strengthening maritime security – An argument for international cooperation” will be held Monday at 5:30 pm (IST) by video conference, a statement said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Modi also shared on social media his virtual presence at the UNSC tomorrow.
African Union President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who is also President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will also participate in the public debate, “given the importance of the theme of maritime security for Africa” .
The meeting is expected to bring together several heads of state and government from member states of the United Nations Security Council, as well as high-level rapporteurs from the United Nations system and major regional organizations.
The debate will focus on the means to fight effectively against maritime crime and insecurity and to strengthen coordination in the maritime field, according to a press release.
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, said in his August 2 briefing that the public debate “will seek answers from member states to questions such as what could be done to address the factors maritime crime and insecurity, how Member States could strengthen their capacities and improve operational coordination to respond to maritime threats, and how to advance implementation through international cooperation.
He said India’s goal through this high-level open debate “is to enable all nations equal access to the use of global commons so that sea lanes become avenues to mutual prosperity. and corridors of peace “.
According to the official statement, the UN Security Council discussed and adopted resolutions on various aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, it will be the first time that maritime safety will be discussed holistically as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level public debate.
“Since no single country can address the various aspects of maritime security on its own, it is important to address this topic holistically in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while combating traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain, ”he said.
The oceans have played an important role in Indian history since the days of the Indus Valley Civilization. Based on our civilizational philosophy of seeing the seas as a catalyst for shared peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the vision for SAGAR – an acronym for “Security and Growth for All in the Region” in 2015.
This vision focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain in the region.
In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further developed under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security, including maritime ecology; Marine resources; Capacity building and resource sharing; disaster risk reduction and management; Science, technology and university cooperation; and trade connectivity and maritime transport, he said.
Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to chair a public debate of the UN Security Council. The event will be webcast live on the United Nations Security Council website.
