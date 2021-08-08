Bolsonaros’ allegations of electoral fraud trigger unprecedented crisis | Elections News





Sao Paulo, Brazil Without proof and at odds with experts, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has for many years denounced the country’s electronic voting system as vulnerable to fraud.

But in recent weeks, amid falling approval ratings, the far-right populist has aggressively voiced his claims in a series of interviews, broadcasts and meetings with supporters, thousands of whom have demonstrated this. this month to support Bolsonaros’ call to change the system.

We cannot have a questionable election in 2022. Public vote counting is necessary, the president said in a recent radio interview.

Analysts widely consider Bolsonaro to be preparing to run in next year’s election, which recent polls suggest he would lose by a large margin to former Left Workers Party President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva if he decides to introduce oneself.

Bolsonaro followed the steps of [former US President Donald] Trump since taking office, said Daniela Campello, a political professor at the Brazilian Getulio Vargas Foundation.

The more he realizes that he is not going to win, the more he realizes that he has nothing to lose.

Potential for violence

In a note released Tuesday, consultancy firm Eurasia Group wrote that the odds of election results not being accepted were less than 5%, but that a contested election would likely follow the US scenario with potential for violence and heightened polarization and mistrust of state institutions. .

Bolsonaro, a former Brazilian army captain and avid admirer of the country’s military dictatorship from 1964 to 1985, was clearly Trump’s most loving international ally during the US president’s tenure, though the relationship wasn’t completely reciprocal.

He publicly repeated accusations of Trump’s electoral fraud in the former real estate mogul’s November 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, even repeating the claims to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who s ‘traveled to Brazil last week, according to a report published by O Globo.

Now, his repeated and unfounded allegations of fraud tainting Brazil’s voting system, combined with the continued verbal attacks on Brazil’s Supreme Court justices, have sparked what many observers are calling an unprecedented crisis between the executive and the government. judicial.

It’s a very delicate situation, said Rafael Cortez, political scientist at Tendencias Consultancy in Sao Paulo. It is a conflict that will be difficult to resolve in the short term.

Ordered requests

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday placed Bolsonaro under investigation as part of an ongoing false information investigation, which followed the opening of another investigation before Brazil’s highest electoral tribunal into the president’s allegations.

The rulings came after the president claimed in a recent live broadcast that he had evidence of fraud in Brazil’s last elections, in 2018. He could potentially be banned from participating in the 2022 elections if the electoral tribunal’s investigation concludes that he used his position to spread disinformation. .

The president reacted angrily to the decisions, threatening to act outside the four lines of the constitution in an interview with a right-wing radio show, without specifying exactly what he meant.

Bolsonaro won the 2018 election by a reasonable margin in the second round against Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad, but continued to insist that the fraud prevented him from winning in the first round.

However, he consistently failed to provide any serious enough evidence to substantiate this claim and, during the broadcast, contented himself with showing off several old videos on social media before admitting he had no evidence. . We don’t have evidence, I’ll make it clear, but we do have clues, he said.

Brazilian opposition senators reacted angrily.

I don’t know what’s worse: a president so stupid that he believes in WhatsApp conspiracy theories or such a villain who invents WhatsApp conspiracy theories, said Alessandro Vieira, senator from the Centrist Citizenship Party.

The Brazilian Association of Federal Forensic Experts issued a statement claiming there was no problem with Brazilian electronic voting machines in use since 1996.

Little appetite for change

Bolsonaro, meanwhile, recently rallied around an amendment that would adopt printed ballot receipts that could be physically counted in electoral disputes, widely criticized by experts as being much more insecure and vulnerable to voter intimidation. and the purchase of votes than the current system.

The measure of the printed ballot was recently rejected by a congressional committee. But House Speaker and Bolsonaro ally Arthur Lira plans to put him to a vote in the House, where he is expected to be defeated again.

There now appears to be little appetite on the part of lawmakers for such a change, said Naue de Azevedo, a political scientist based in the capital Brasilia and editor-in-chief of Pauta no Ponto, a website devoted to the cover of the Supreme Court of Brazil.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro protested earlier this month demanding printed receipts in next year’s vote [Adriano Machado/Reuters]

Meanwhile, Cortez de Tendencias Consultancy said that amid mounting scandals uncovered by a Senate investigation into governments’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bolsonaro is seeking to protect himself against the risk of not completing his mandate.

To this end, he invited into his government members of the Big Center Congress bloc, known for the horse trade.

Bolsonaro recently appointed center-right heavyweight Senator Ciro Nogueira as chief of staff in what was widely seen as an attempt to strengthen protection against impeachment, which opinion polls suggest a majority of Brazilians now support , and against the Senate investigation.

They benefit from this weak government, said Cortez, members of the centrist bloc. And for these reasons, there is no political space for impeachment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/8/bolsonaro-election-fraud-claims-spark-unprecedented-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

