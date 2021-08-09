Punjab bans indoor gatherings at Covid hotspots





LAHOR:

The government of Punjab has imposed a comprehensive ban on indoor weddings and other social gatherings in districts with high disease prevalence in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The health department said in a notification released on Sunday evening that only outdoor weddings would be allowed with a maximum of 300 guests under strict Covid-19 SOPs and “there will be a complete ban on indoor weddings.”

It has also banned gatherings inside, including cultural, musical / religious and other events. “However, outdoor gatherings will be allowed for a maximum of 300 people under strict Covid protocols,” he added.

The new orders will take effect immediately, he added.

Earlier this month, the federal government revived several strict coronavirus restrictions as the ongoing fourth wave became dangerous.

Read also: The big cities placed under the brakes of the Covid

Following the increase in the number of patients with Covid, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) – the nerve center of the government’s anti-pandemic strategy – has decided to reimpose certain restrictions in some cities to a period of one month from August 3. until August 31.

Announcing the revised guidelines, NCOC chief and planning minister Asad Umar said the government was making “targeted and phased” decisions to curb the spread of the pandemic – now primarily fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus .

“After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval, the NCOC decided” to impose certain restrictions in almost all major cities in the country, where market hours were cut and office attendance reduced to 50%, said Umar at a press conference.

Under the restrictions, markets, which were allowed to stay open until 10 p.m., would close again at 8 p.m. in these selected cities. They will observe two days off per week instead of one. “The days off will be decided by the provinces,” Umar said.

In addition, the government has withdrawn the authorization granted for meals inside vaccinated people due to the very low compliance observed in restaurants. It was decided that alfresco dining would be allowed until 10 p.m. and take-out service until midnight.

Regarding offices, the Minister of Planning specified that for the month of August, 50% presence would be allowed in all public and private offices, while the remaining 50% would work from home.

