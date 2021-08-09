“Splashing money on paints while reducing benefits shows how out of touch the Conservatives are” – Voice of the Mirror





Boris Johnson clearly considers austerity to be for others, with wallpapergate leader showing no signs of frugal living as he imposes hardship on workers and the unemployed, Voice of the Mirror says Image: 10 Downing Street / AFP via Getty)

Splashing nearly 100,000 on two works of art to hang in Downing Street while lowering the standard of living for millions of families shows just how out of touch this Conservative government is. Boris Johnson clearly sees austerity as being for others, with the Wallpapergate leader showing no signs of frugal living as he imposes hardship on workers and the unemployed. The wedge that opens between the government and the people it badly governs is responsible for rapidly worsening rates of disapproval as voters increasingly disillusioned with a prime minister’s distance and incompetence of the ivory tower. Taxpayers’ money goes into the pot with, No.10 insists, donations to purchase new images and photographs for Johnson’s workplace, but the address was hardly lacking in paintings and spending that money naturally raises concerns. problems.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Because teachers and police have denied pay increases, and nurses receiving less than expected year-end inflation, will see their standard of living shrink while families lose 20 credits per week on credit universal, of which many households with low-paid workers are financially affected by the WP. Johnson never sets an example. He is a Prime Minister who takes care of himself at the expense of others. Bravo Team GB















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)





Thanks to the GB team for keeping us entertained in Tokyo, tying the London 2012 medal total. The 65 medals, including 22 gold, exceeded expectations and were a country above its weight on the world stage as the three countries ahead of us in the Olympic final table which are the United States, China and Japan all have much larger populations. With the Paris 2024 Olympics just three years away, the wait will be shorter than usual after Tokyo 2020 was delayed a year by Covid. Fix the areas where we didn’t do as well as we hoped, like athletics, and there’s no reason we can’t do even better next time. Take free tests The expensive private PCR tests demanded by the government for many vacationers traveling abroad are a scam and financially ruin many families. Thus, either the government obliges the operators to lower the prices, or it must provide them publicly for free or at a nominal cost when it demands them.









