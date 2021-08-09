Former top Justice Department official testifies on MPs’ efforts to help Trump overturn election





Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen was on Capitol Hill this weekend, where in an over six-hour meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he reportedly detailed the efforts of his former deputies to help former President Donald Trump in trying to reverse his 2020 electoral defeat.

Rosen also spoke with the Justice Department’s office of the inspector general on Friday, according to the New York Times. During the two conversations, The Times reported, Mr Rosen discussed the efforts of Jeffrey Clark, former head of the DOJ’s civilian division, to convince senior officials to issue statements claiming that the electoral fraud investigations threw a doubts about the veracity of the results of the 2020 elections.

The shocking effort by Mr. Clark, who the Times said was in contact with Mr. Trump in the final days of his presidency, shows how far some of Mr. Trump’s allies have gone in their efforts to arm the government American against the former presidents. on behalf of.

A source familiar with the talks with Mr Rosens told The Times that Mr Rosen had described several instances in which Mr Clark pressured colleagues like him to make statements they believed to be false regarding the 2020 election. by the newspaper involved sending a letter to Georgian lawmakers falsely claiming that the DOJ was investigating electoral fraud in the state and that the state election results should be overturned in the meantime.

Other allies of the former president, including ex-attorney general William Barr, have not supported Mr. Trump’s attempts to reverse his defeat, thus preventing the Justice Department from being effectively used as a club of Mr. Trump as he tried to reinforce the premises. officials in the battlefield states where he lost to President Joe Biden.

Among the facts detailed to the Justice Department committee and Inspector General by Mr. Rosen, according to the Times, was his discovery that Mr. Clark was having unauthorized secret conversations with Mr. Trump about the president’s efforts to hang on to the White House for a second term, and his direct order to Mr Clark in December 2020 to cease all contact with the president.

Mr Clark declined to speak to The Times for his latest report and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the election culminated in an attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, when thousands of pro-Trump rioters overwhelmed police around the building and entered the interior of the building. the aim of stopping the procedure for counting the votes of legislators. Electoral college, thus certifying the victory of Mr. Bidens.

In recent months, Mr. Trump has continued to spread false allegations of voter fraud and voter fraud in the 2020 election, although his own former MPs have publicly said there is no evidence to back up his claims. .

