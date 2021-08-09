President Erdogan celebrates the conversion of Hagia Sophia





A year ago, Turkey transformed the ancient Christian basilicas of Hagia Sophia and the Holy Savior in Chora into mosques. In 1934, Hagia Sophia was transformed into a museum, and Saint-Sauveur in 1948. For President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hagia Sophia is a “symbol of the rebirth of Islamic civilization”.

A new confrontation took place between the Turkish authorities and experts from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the subject of Hagia Sophia and Chora. Last December, the United Nations body called for an “audit of the changes” that occurred after the conversion of churches into mosques. In a statement, the members of the committee expressed “deep regret for the lack of dialogue and information on the change of status of the two buildings”. The government of Ankara reacted immediately, rejecting any interference in internal affairs: it criticized Unesco, accusing the international institution of adopting a “political” and “partial” position on the conversion of the Christian basilicas of St. Sophie and Chora in mosques. At the annual meeting held in Fuzhou, China, July 16-31, Unesco experts called for an “updated state of conservation report” of Hagia Sophia, setting a deadline of February 1, 2022 for the submission of a full study of the two monuments. . The UNESCO committee said it was “gravely concerned” by the situation that occurred and did not hide its “deep regret at the lack of dialogue and information” regarding these changes. In its response, Turkey affirms that the works in progress will not have a negative impact according to Unesco standards: on the contrary, they aim to protect the authenticity and integrity of the works. “Hagia Sophia and Chora”, the statement continued, “are the property of the Republic of Turkey, they are meticulously preserved in terms of historical, cultural and spiritual value” and their use is a “sovereign right of Turkey”. This transformation was a political success for Erdogan, who thus secured broad support from Muslim circles with an Islamist tendency, while he was losing ground in Kemalist circles – which concern Atatürk – and supporters of a secular state.

