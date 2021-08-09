Skand Tayal | Central Asian sea access offer could see new Quad ramp up





The landlocked dual central Asian republic of Uzbekistan hosted a landmark conference on “Regional connectivity in Central and South Asia: challenges and opportunities” in its capital Tashkent in mid-July. Recognizing their geo-economic centrality for connectivity, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as key guests.

In his inaugural address, the Uzbek president recalled the ancient and medieval links between Central Asia and South Asia, from the Harappan civilization to the Baburid states. Babur is from the Fergana Valley, present-day Uzbekistan. He noted the current harsh reality that “there are no efficient cross-border routes and trade and economic ties are poorly developed”.

President Mirziyoyev proposed the development of modern, efficient and safe transport and logistics infrastructure in Central and South Asia. In his view, “a key element” of this connectivity architecture would be the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway. He noted that this project “has already obtained wide support, including from the main international financial institutions”. Praising the virtues of this rail corridor, the Uzbek president said that it would “fully realize the transit potential of the two regions, form the shortest route and significantly relocate the time and cost of transporting goods between South Asia and Europe through Central Asia. ”He further noted that this trans-Afghan rail corridor would be linked to China and that it fully corresponds to the“ Belt and Road ”initiative ( Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke at length, proposing Karachi and Gwadar as convenient ports for the Central Asian republics. He called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a “BRI flagship project” and called invited Central Asian countries to join the CPEC, stressing that it was “not exclusive”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed Beijing’s willingness to “join with Central and South Asian countries to forge a closer regional connectivity partnership through high-quality cooperation under the BRI ”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a four-point proposal on promoting connectivity in Central and South Asia, who stressed that “the region should stick to openness and inclusiveness.” He said China was opposed to “playing geopolitical games in the name of connectivity” and was “willing to follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.” He also called on the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the AfDB to invest in these connectivity projects.

For the record, Yi added that China will deepen law enforcement and security cooperation with all parts of the region and jointly fight the “three evil forces of terrorism, extremism and separatism. “. This claim runs counter to the continued Chinese protection afforded to Pakistan as a safe haven for UN-proclaimed international terrorists like Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim as well as terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e. -Mohammad.

For Uzbekistan, the BRI project could help open the transport corridor to the Persian Gulf, allowing the expansion of trade and trade routes for the country. Uzbekistan has already expressed its wish to participate in BRI projects through bilateral and regional platforms. China is also vigorously promoting the “Silk Road Economic Belt” and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was a guest of honor at the first Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in 2017. At the time, from this forum, the two countries signed 115 agreements worth more than 25 billion dollars. which covered electric power, oil production, chemicals, textiles, transport, infrastructure, etc. and by road and rail to the Caspian Sea.

Uzbekistan has also joined the India-sponsored “North-South International Transport Corridor,” or INSTC, a multi-model route that will connect the port of Mumbai to Chabahar in Iran and further out to the Caspian Sea. Uzbekistan will benefit from an INSTC branch, the Trans-Caspian Railway, connecting eastern Iran to Turkmenistan, which connects to the Uzbek rail network via Urgench in Uzbekistan.

In Tashkent, there was some excitement about the “Trans-Afghan Railway” project connecting Uzbekistan via Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan to Peshawar in Pakistan. This $ 5 billion project is linked to the “Quadrilateral Agreement on Transit Traffic” between China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which is also linked to the CPEC. Uzbekistan expressed its desire to join this pact last year. Eyebrows were raised when at the Tashkent conference the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan announced the creation of a new “quadrilateral diplomatic platform” focused on improving the regional connectivity. The US media note said that “the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, establish transit links and strengthen business-to-business ties.” However, with the shrinking US footprint in the region and the relentless advance of the Taliban, the real connectivity quad looming on the horizon is between an Afghanistan dominated by the Taliban, an expansionist China, a hostile Pakistan; and Uzbekistan – the only country friendly to India in this group.

China has already indicated its readiness to work with both sides in Afghanistan. On July 28, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Tianjin with a delegation of Taliban headed by the head of the Afghan Taliban political commission, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Pakistan will continue to block India’s access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, and that country’s only option may be to focus on the development of Chabahar Port and INSTC. The United States must be persuaded to grant a waiver to Indian companies and other multinationals operating in the port of Chabahar. Afghanistan is on the edge of the knife and the region would experience new geostrategic equations. India must play its cards skillfully to remain relevant and effective.

…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/opinion/columnists/090821/skand-tayal-central-asias-bid-for-access-to-sea-may-see-new-quad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos