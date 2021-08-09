Startups and VCs asked PM Narendra Modi for a direct overseas quote





The founders and CEOs of 22 large startups, as well as venture capital institutions, reportedly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to allow Indian startups to register directly abroad. Sriharsha Majetty, co-founder of Swiggy, Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, and Jaydeep Barman, co-founder of Rebel Foods, are some of the members of the group, who insisted that allowing companies to join the stranger would be a huge “Big bang reform” which would offer Indian startups a global consideration. The proposal emerges at a time when a handful of Indian startups are preparing to go public and have triggered their preparations to do so. The strong response to the initial public offering (IPO) of food delivery and restaurant aggregator Zomato only strengthened their goals. Earlier this week, the letter was sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw all received copies of the letter according to media reports. The July 29 letter says: We are writing to you to please move forward with this unfinished reform agenda and accelerate the steps necessary to make direct overseas listing a reality. If India is to produce multinational tech giants, enabling our startups to access global capital by listing on international stock exchanges is an absolute must. According to the letter, startups must be exposed to international funding in order to compete on an equal footing with foreign tech conglomerates. According to the report, the aggregate market capitalization of all listed companies in India is around $ 3 trillion, while the similar figure for the United States is $ 50 trillion. Although the government revised the companies law in September 2020 to allow direct foreign listing, the guidelines have yet to be released. The leaders of the third largest startup ecosystem in the world are now asking the government to speed up the process. Several companies have formed holding companies in Singapore to facilitate their overseas listing, which the group advocated could be avoided if Indian regulations were more flexible. The continued limitation of unlisted companies to raise funds in international markets is a barrier to expansion, and most Indian startups do not compete on an equal footing with their global rivals. It also results in a start-up migration out of India, or a turnaround, according to the letter. Currently, Indian companies can list on the US stock exchanges by issuing American Depository Receipts (ADR) or Global Depository Receipts (GDR), which are a benchmark for stocks that represent the shares of the company but are less liquid and may not accumulate to the same level of anticipation or valuation as real stocks. Here is a list of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who wrote the letter to the Prime Minister: Founders: Investors: Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Urban Enterprise Bejul Somaia, Lightspeed India Amrit Acharya, composition Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Nexus Venture Partners Amit Jain, Cardekho Navroz Udwadia, capital of Falcon Edge Anindya Dutta, StanzaLiving Neil Mehta, holm oaks Ashish Mohapatra, from Business Niren Shah, Norwest Venture Capital Ashneer Grover, Bharat Pe Prashant Prakash, Accel Byju Raveendran, Byju’s Ravi Adusumalli, capital of elevation Gaurav Munjal, Academy Capital Rajan Anandan Sequioa Jaydeep Burman, Rebel Foods Scott Shliefer, Tiger Global Kunal Shah, CRED Vikram Vaidyanath, Matrix Partners Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy Souvik Sengupta, Infra.market

