UK Launches € 4 Million Fund to Run Fiber Optic Cables Through Water Pipes | Broadband





The government has launched a $ 4 million fund to support broadband fiber optic cable testing projects in water pipes to help connect hard-to-reach homes without digging roads. The money will also be used to test in-pipe monitors that can help water companies identify and fix leaks faster. About a fifth of the water put into the public supply each day is lost through leaks and it is hoped that the sensors could help water companies commit to halving water losses. Infrastructure work, especially the installation of new conduits and poles, can represent up to four-fifths of the costs to the industry of building new broadband networks capable of supporting gigabit, said the government. The project is designed to help reduce these costs and is part of a plan to improve broadband and mobile signals in rural areas. Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: The cost of digging roads and land is the biggest hurdle telecom companies face when connecting hard-to-reach areas with better broadband , but beneath our feet is a vast network of pipes reaching virtually every building in the country. So we call on brilliant UK innovators to help us use this infrastructure to serve a dual purpose of serving not only fresh, clean water, but super-fast digital connectivity as well. The fund was launched after the government in June called for testimony on how more than one million kilometers of underground utility conduits could be used to accelerate the deployment of next-generation broadband. A consortium, which could be made up of telecommunications companies, utility providers and engineering companies, will be selected to carry out the project. Applications must be submitted before October 4 and any proposal must be approved by the Drinking Water Inspectorate. Electricity and gas companies, water and sewer networks and telecoms groups have until September 4 to respond to the consultation on the evolution of regulations to facilitate infrastructure sharing. Broadband cables have already been deployed in water pipes in other countries, including Spain. Although more than 96% of UK locals already have access to super high speed broadband, offering download speeds of at least 24 Mbps, according to the government, only 12% of the UK has access to faster speeds via the top. full fiber flow. A report released last year suggested that the government’s ambition to deliver next-generation fiber broadband to every home by 2025 is unlikely to be factored in, unless issues like pricing and concrete plans to reach remote towns and villages are not resolved. This ambition was a key promise in Boris Johnson’s election manifesto.

