Putin to attend UNSC debate chaired by Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who is also President of the African Union, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are among the heads of state and government and world leaders expected at the UN. High-level Security Council debate on maritime security, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on Monday.

UN diplomats familiar with the organization of the meeting said confirmations were still coming in and the list of people who could participate in the debate could grow longer.

Monday’s meeting will be the first UN Security Council debate to be chaired by an Indian prime minister, although it is the eighth time India has held the rotating presidency of the world’s highest body as a member non permanent. Modi will virtually chair the debate in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The maritime security debate is the first of three milestone events that India is hosting as President of the Security Council for the month of August. The other two are the debates on United Nations peacekeeping, to which India has made a generous and unwavering contribution, and the fight against terrorism, a topic that India has championed in the world organization for. decades as the primary victim, especially state sponsored groups and individuals across its western border. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will chair the other two, and in person at UN headquarters in New York.

President Putin’s participation was seen as a significant gesture as he rarely attends such debates; the last, according to people familiar with the matter, dates back perhaps 15 years.

DRC President Tshisekedi participates in the debate as a briefing on behalf of the African Union, of which 54 members are part of the 55-member African Group, which is the largest group of geographically classified groups in which members of the UN are divided. Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves has also been confirmed as a participant, but has stepped down for health reasons and will be represented by his son, who is a member of the cabinet.

Meanwhile, India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council has faced its first setback and expected quarters. Pakistan has reacted strongly to the Security Council’s rejection of its formal request to attend Friday’s briefing of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNMA) on developments in the security situation in the country as US-led international forces end their 20-year presence.

It is deeply regrettable that, as Afghanistan’s closest neighbor, whose contribution to the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community, Pakistan calls on the President of the Security Council to address the Council session and to present its point of view on the Afghan peace process and the way forward were not accepted, the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

Pakistan had indeed made a formal request, but people familiar with the matter said it was refused because, on the one hand, neighbors do not automatically qualify to attend or address under the rules, as are the affected countries that Afghanistan has witnessed. And, two, where to stop if all the neighbors make the same request, to attend.

Some of Afghanistan’s other neighboring countries had indeed expressed a desire to attend and speak at the meeting, but they were also politely declined, citing the same reason.

Pakistan referred in the commentary to the chairman of the board, which for the month of August is India. But, insisted those quoted earlier, the decision to exclude neighbors was taken collectively by the UN Security Council as a body.