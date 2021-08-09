Results and implications – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference was held on July 15-16, 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. About 250 participants and 40 delegates from 50 countries and 30 world-renowned organizations were part of this conference. This SCO meeting was attended by Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Foreign Ministers from Central and South Asian countries, foreign states, leaders of regional and international organizations, global financial companies and renowned research and analysis firms.

The heads of Pakistan and Afghanistan were invited to the conference as the two countries are strategically very important and serve as a link between Central Asia and South Asia while providing the route to ports to landlocked countries. from Central Asia. Alongside the Uzbek Foreign Minister, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar moderated the session, who was also the first speaker of the plenary session. The SCO conference was held with the aim of highlighting the challenges and opportunities associated with regional connectivity in the context of Central and South Asian countries. Although the conference included various important thematic sessions such as economy, transport, communication, trade, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, security situation in Afghanistan and results of SCO contact group meeting in Dushanbe dominated the entire conference.

Regional connectivity

The SCO meeting mainly contributed to two issues: regional connectivity, peace and stability in Afghanistan. The SCO Secretary General, in his speech, viewed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an important platform that offers the region the opportunity to develop optimal connectivity. He stressed that trade, economic growth and progress are associated with building optimal transportation routes. He stressed the importance of building some railways such as Mazar-i-Sharif – Peshawar, Mazar-i-Sharif – Herat and Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China. He stressed that these railways would not only provide a link between the North-South and East-West regions, but would also give Afghanistan and other landlocked countries in Central Asia access to ports, thus facilitating the regional trade and economic activities. The Secretary General also mentioned the positive role of the SCO meeting for the implementation of important projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, also highlighted the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by considering it as the flagship project of the BRI.

The SCO meeting also recognized the importance of regional trade and infrastructure development. The development of infrastructure will help produce and supply energy between countries in the region. Secretary General Norov has proposed expanding Afghanistan’s export potential, implementing energy projects like CASA-1000 and TAPI pipeline and transport corridors.

In addition to connectivity in terms of infrastructure, the OCS-2021 meeting was an opportunity for government representatives from countries, which generally do not know deep ties, to meet and exchange views on facilitating regional stability. For example, the foreign ministers of China and India have met and raised concerns about bilateral agreements regarding the Line of Effective Control (LAC) (News18 2021). The Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Uzbekistan also exchanged views and reaffirmed bilateral cooperation in different sectors such as tourism, railways, military expertise and vocational training. In addition, agreements worth $ 500 million were signed by Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan with Uzbekistan (PMO Pakistan 2021; Voice of America 2021).

However, the start of the SCO session was marked by an open feud between the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. When President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan of allowing 10,000 jihadists in Afghanistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responded by saying that Pakistan had done everything possible to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan

Even though Afghanistan is only an observer state to the SCO, it is nonetheless important to note that initially the SCO was created with the intention of addressing possible threats to regional stability resulting from the destabilization of Afghanistan. However, the recent withdrawal of US and NATO forces has made the situation in Afghanistan the most worrying issue for the entire region. Therefore, it was not surprising to learn that stability and peace in Afghanistan was the dominant theme of the SCO at the last meeting. To restore peace and stability in Afghanistan, the SCO meeting provided a platform for a joint statement and five proposals by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group: joint statement

In his speech, the Secretary General of the SCO recalled the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group held on July 14, 2021 in Dushanbe, which was attended by the Foreign Ministers of all Member States and other important regional and international players. All foreign ministers have pledged to advocate for the development of an independent Afghanistan; realize the importance of peace in Afghanistan for regional security and are convinced that this crucial period is marked by a need for assistance to the Afghan people to restore and restore the peace process. All the neighbors have expressed their keen interest in the development of peace in Afghanistan while respecting the culture and traditions of the Afghan people. He was reassured that all States respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

International organizations such as the United Nations, in particular the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General have been encouraged to play a role. central to the conflict in Afghanistan to facilitate the peace process. . The inter-Afghan peace talks were applauded and the importance of including the voice of all ethnic groups was stressed. All Member States, at the end of the joint declaration, showed their willingness to maintain close ties with Afghanistan and to provide support to the fighting country by increasing Afghanistan’s participation as an observer in the ‘OCS.

Five proposals from the Chinese foreign minister

During the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also presented five proposals to remedy the law and order situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO forces. First, China accused the United States of having started this conflict in Afghanistan. Therefore, the United States cannot simply walk away from the deteriorating situation in the country. In the second proposal, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that the SCO should use the full potential of anti-terrorism institutions to stop the resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan. In the third proposal, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the region’s joint efforts to restore the reconciliation process in Afghanistan. In the fourth proposal, the SCO was invited to actively participate and strengthen multilateral coordination with Afghanistan which could help Afghanistan fight terrorism and continue as a friendly neighbor with other countries pursuing in as a moderate Muslim country. Finally, China urged the SCO to play its role in reconstruction and peace in Afghanistan. Cooperation in different fields such as public health, trade and economy should be maximized, which could help Afghanistan achieve sustainable development.

The OCS-2021 meeting highlighted some concrete results and wished to find a positive way forward. The meeting highlighted the challenges it faces in restoring peace to Afghanistan. Pakistan highlighted CPEC’s potential for regional connectivity and signed projects worth $ 500 million with Uzbekistan. The foreign ministers of India and China have shared concerns about the tensions within the LAC to each other. The SCO reaffirmed its effective role in restoring the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. The construction of some important railways was also discussed which would provide a new transport route to Central Asian countries to enter South Asia and access ports. Without a doubt, this will bring regional connectivity and strong ties to the region. After the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, it is possible for Afghanistan to obtain SCO member status.

The reaction of the United States

The United States appears unhappy with the outcome of the meeting, particularly the issue of the Afghan crisis. This echoes the observation of the President of the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute in Washington, Frederick Starr, that some countries like Iran, Russia and China are exploiting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The United States stresses that stability in Afghanistan must be fostered from within, not from outside powers. And there is no connectivity without stability because infrastructure can only be built if there is peace in the region. However, US officials at the international conference praised Tashkent’s efforts.

The SCO celebrated its 20th anniversary with the Tashkent meeting. About more than 40 countries and high-level delegates from different international organizations participated. The main priority of this conference was to strengthen regional connectivity which could generate economic activity and strengthen people-to-people links. At the heart of this conference, however, was the issue of conflict-ravaged Afghanistan. It was noted that regional connectivity was only possible with a more stable and peaceful Afghanistan. All member and observer countries reaffirmed their intention to expand bilateral relations and continue their support to help achieve stability in an independent and sovereign Afghanistan. As they pledged to engage in Afghanistan in a spirit of multilateral cooperation, the China-US divide becomes visible in the conference that will determine the future of the SCO’s effectiveness as a multilateral platform. .

* MD Pathik Hasan is a Dhaka-based NGO worker, freelance writer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/09082021-the-recent-shanghai-cooperation-organization-sco-meeting-outcomes-and-implications-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos