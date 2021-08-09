Forest fires rage in parts of Turkey, Lebanon, Italy and GreeceExBulletin

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HTE:

Forest fires rage amid record-breaking heat waves in Turkey, Lebanon, Italy and Greece. A volunteer firefighter died yesterday north of Athens as thousands of people were evacuated from their homes, some by boat. The Turkish government has also severely criticized its response to the fires, which have left eight people dead and burned more than 500 square miles of coastal forest. As Durrie Bouscaren reports, many neighborhoods found themselves alone in fighting the fires.

DURRIE BOUSCAREN, BYLINE: When Engin Basol and his neighbors saw smoke rising behind their village, they rushed into the forest.

ENGIN BASOL: Everyone has understood that if they cannot stop it, it will be linked to the big fire in the village of Mazi.

BOUSCAREN: It was still small, so Basol started cutting fresh olive branches to try and smother the fire. Instead, he says, the flames exploded to the size of a large house.

BASOL: He got to the size of the villa in 10 or 15 seconds, you know what I mean?

BOUSCAREN: They used tractors to pull the water tanks that are usually used in their gardens. After half an hour, Basol and 250 volunteers were able to save Etrim, a small mountain town known for its traditional rugs. But all around them are the blackened hills of the Turkish Riviera, once a global tourist draw, now a desolate landscape. Turkish social media is teeming with images of residents fighting fires on their own, caring for injured wildlife and sleeping in the open, all against a smoky sky.

(EXTRACT OF CRISING PEOPLE, ROAR OF FLAMES)

BOUSCAREN: In this video by photographer Mustafa Seven, volunteers wearing surgical masks try to prevent a fire from taking hold of a mountain road with a single hose. During a week of high winds and temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the fires quickly became the worst in Turkish history. In just 10 days, they burned an area three times the size of what typically burns in an average year, and the damage continues to grow. As climate change prolongs droughts and pushes temperatures even higher, these disasters are likely to become more and more common.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Speaking Turkish).

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged assistance and reconstruction efforts for those affected by the fire. Some are now living in camps. But the government’s lack of preparedness, although fires are a common problem in the south, has fueled anger, says Sinem Adar, a Turkish political scientist at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

SINEM ADAR: It’s as if the current government’s disrespect for its own citizens has become very apparent.

BOUSCAREN: In recent years, Erdogan’s government has cut funding to the agency in charge of firefighting aircraft, leaving no one to intervene when fires broke out. Then, Adar says, officials seemed to have no idea who was responsible for what, leaving local governments to largely fend for themselves.

ADAR: In general, this is an indication of the inability of Erdogan’s government to rule the country.

BOUSCAREN: Erdogan’s political opponents seize the opportunity. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, accused the ruling party of incompetence.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

KEMAL KILICDAROGLU: (Speaking Turkish).

BOUSCAREN: You can’t run this country, he said. For NPR News, I’m Durrie Bouscaren in Istanbul.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.