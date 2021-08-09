China’s greater role in vaccine supply underlined

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo receives a dose of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Lima, Peru, August 6, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]



Experts hail the country’s commitment to reduce emissions and fight climate change

China set to strengthen its role as a provider of global public goods, including COVID-19 vaccines and its response to climate change, amid the rapid global spread of the Delta variant and growing calls for global action coordinated in the face of multiple challenges, analysts say.

Meanwhile, the nation now has both the capacity and the will to deliver more of the quality public goods that the world now urgently needs, they said.

China has kept its promise to make its COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, having provided 750 million vaccines to other countries in August.

President Xi Jinping renewed his commitment in a speech at the first meeting of the International COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation Forum, announcing that the nation will provide 2 billion doses of vaccines to the world this year, in addition to making a $ 100 million donation to the COVAX Global Vaccine Initiative.

Huang Tianlei, a researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think tank in the United States, said the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine must be made equal in order to end the pandemic, “because no one can really do it. to be. safe until everyone is safe. “

Huang said the COVID-19 crisis comes at a time of growing nationalism in the world where beggar-thy-neighbor policies, such as vaccine nationalism and restrictions on the export of medical supplies, adopted by many governments , have resulted in a severe shortage in the supply of global public goods.

“It is therefore essential that China expands its role in providing global public goods during the pandemic,” he said.

“Clearly, COVID vaccines are some of the most important global public goods that the world urgently needs now. But COVID vaccines are still in short supply in many developing countries, ”Huang said.

He noted that China can play a more active role in improving the COVAX initiative, apart from what China has already done in terms of providing better access to vaccines.

“Improving the COVAX initiative and providing the developing world with better access to effective vaccines can probably be a first step for China to forge a new global standard around the distribution of vaccines around the world,” he said. he declares.

China last month unveiled a $ 3 billion aid package to aid in the pandemic response and economic recovery in developing countries.

Xu Xiujun, a researcher at the Institute of Global Economics and Policy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said China’s provision of global public goods is multidimensional, covering aspects such as materials, visions and the mechanisms, with developing countries always the center of attention.

With infrastructure development as the focal point, the country has provided developing countries with a variety of infrastructure projects in transport, energy and public welfare, improving the accessibility of people in developing countries to goods. basic audiences, he said.

In Africa, China has contributed to the maintenance and renovation of public facilities such as the Opera of Algiers in Algeria, the National Wrestling Arena and the Museum of Black Civilizations in Senegal, the Palace of Culture of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and the Cotonou Convention Center. in Benin.

According to a white paper on China’s international development cooperation released earlier this year, China has built a total of 423 projects for other developing countries, including 58 hospitals, 86 schools and 60 other public facilities.

The nation also began construction of the African CDC headquarters earlier than expected last year, as part of broader efforts to help Africa respond to COVID-19.

In addition, said Xu, the five principles of peaceful coexistence proposed by China have become a universally recognized standard for international relations, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Silk Road Fund contributing significantly to improving global governance. .

“When China offers public goods, it actively amplifies the common values ​​of mankind, including peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, preserving the common interests of human beings and s’ striving to build a community of destiny for humanity, ”he said.