Fazl says PDM could launch nationwide unrest over controversial bills – Journal





KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday rejected electoral reforms proposed by Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf government and reaffirmed that the opposition alliance only wanted transparent and fair elections in the country.

The leader of his own faction Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam also said that an emergency meeting of the PDM had been called to plan the coming unrest across the country against the government.

Speaking at a press conference at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Awais Noorani here on Sunday evening, Maulana Fazl said two bills on domestic violence and evacuee property were unconstitutional.

We are in favor of ending domestic violence, but the proposed law will destroy traditional family values, as some clauses of the bill are in direct contradiction to the Quran and Sunnah, he said.

Domestic Violence Bill Will Destroy Our Family System

He said his party would not allow any legislation aimed at making Pakistan a secular state.

He said a committee of senior clerics was reviewing the two bills and after their review, a multi-party conference would be called to plan protests across the country. We will take to the streets with all our might to save our family system, he said.

International isolation claimed

Maulana Fazl said Pakistan faces international isolation due to the incompetence of the leadership.

He said the gravity of the situation could be measured by the fact that the country, despite being a major player in the Afghan issue, was not even invited to the recent UN Security Council meeting. held to discuss the crisis in the neighboring country.

He said US President Joe Biden was unwilling to speak to the prime minister and that Washington publicly denied Imran Khan’s claim he requested bases in Pakistan after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan .

He said even China was not ready to trust the current administration made up of inexperienced people.

He stressed the need for a political solution to the Afghan problem and praised the leadership of the Afghan Taliban for facilitating the negotiations.

Imran has become irrelevant

The PDM leader said the Pakistan People’s Party had split from the opposition alliance because of its policies. We know the PPP policy better and they should review their policy, he advised.

Searching the prime minister, he said Imran Khan had become irrelevant in Pakistani politics and his government was unconstitutional and illegal.

He said the prime minister branded everyone else a thief, but his own government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing allegations of corruption of Rs 3 billion under Corona-related spending.

Maulana Fazl said he would not accept unilateral government decisions or any elections under his regime. Our only demand is the elections, he said.

He said politics was not child’s play and insisted on sitting down with opponents.

The seasoned politician said everyone knows where plots have been hatched to divide political parties. He said people have changed their loyalties but such acts did not affect political parties.

Previously, Maulana Fazl visited Ameer Bux Bhutto’s residence to express her condolences following the death of her father, Mumtaz Bhutto.

Posted in Dawn, August 9, 2021

