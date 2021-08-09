ANDREW PIERCE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer get disparaged in revealing book

As Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer find out, he feels lonely at the top. Ambitious Cabinet and phantom ministers hungry for promotion, personal approval ratings stammering and now leaders have to prepare for more.

Advance obscure ex-junior minister Gavin Barwell, who served as Theresa May’s chief of staff (remember her?) For two years of her unfortunate post as prime minister.

Barwell wrote a revealing account of Ms Mays’ messed up negotiations with Brussels as she tried, and failed, to deliver Brexit.

And I’m told that neither Johnson nor Starmer can expect a glowing report.

Ma Mole alleges Boris, Foreign Secretary under Ms May, is portrayed as disloyal and scheming, with his carefully timed resignation in 2018 (having awaited the departure of then Brexit Secretary David Davis) helping to torpedo his post as Prime Minister.

Chief of Staff: The Downing Street Notes are also said to be spreading a lot of dirt on the Labor leader. Rather than working in the best interests of the country, which during this torturous time was desperate for clarity, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir reportedly did all he could to sabotage all efforts at consensus among the parties .

These are the two current leaders treated. But now we have to turn to the author.

What chances, I wonder, did Mrs May have of achieving Brexit given that her own Chief of Staff was such an Archi-Remoaner?

After her constituency of Croydon Central voted for Remain in 2016, Barwell, who many say never got over the Brexit outcome tweeted: Proud that my hometown and the big city it is part of yesterday rejected the politics of hatred and division.

After her tearful resignation on the steps of No.10, May gave Barwell a peerage for his loyalty. No wonder he seems so eager to blame others for his failure.

Frost cools Elton’s Brexit rant

Notoriously finicky pop star Elton John is furious at what he calls the nightmarish impact of Brexit on visa rules for musicians.

After accusing the government of being Philistines and saying the new rules are crucifying for young people, the tantrum-prone diva now reveals that her initial excitement over a possible rule breakthrough quickly turned into disappointment.

Yet, as Brexit Minister Lord Frost recently told MPs: I can’t help but notice that [Eltons] the first successes took place before the UK joined the EU.

Elton was a rock legend long before Europe chose to abolish its internal borders: and, as he likes to tell us, he’s still standing.

Holy elites, my lord!

So precisely who are the metropolitan elites that Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell took the time to castigate over the weekend?

Calling for a broad view of what it means to be English within the framework of the UK, the cleric argued in a newspaper article that many English people feel left behind by the metropolitan elites of London and the South East.

Nice words I’m sure, but I can’t help but think you’d be hard pressed to find anyone more elitist than Cottrell himself. According to Debretts Correct Form (the bible on such matters), the only non-royal members of the English establishment who rank higher than the Archbishop of York are the Archbishop of Canterbury (who is on sabbatical) and the Lord Chancellor.

Should Robert Buckland, our current Lord Chancellor, take Cottrell’s criticism personally?

More than 55,000 pregnant people in England and Scotland have received the #coronavirus vaccine, reads a bizarre tweet from the Scottish government led, needless to say, by the ultra-awake SNP.

Pregnant people? As the ever-sane government adviser Nimco Ali asks: Why is the word women so offensive to so many people these days?

GB News, the new anti-clock TV channel, is looking for a Chief of Staff to stabilize the ship after a markedly rocky launch. Depending on the job specifications, the ideal candidate will be a disruptor and innovator with proven experience in a similar role.

It sounds like a tailor-made SOS for Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff, that big misfit and bizarre Dominic Cummings.