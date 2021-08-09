Politics
ANDREW PIERCE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer get disparaged in revealing book
ANDREW PIERCE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer get disparaged in revealing book
As Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer find out, he feels lonely at the top. Ambitious Cabinet and phantom ministers hungry for promotion, personal approval ratings stammering and now leaders have to prepare for more.
Advance obscure ex-junior minister Gavin Barwell, who served as Theresa May’s chief of staff (remember her?) For two years of her unfortunate post as prime minister.
Barwell wrote a revealing account of Ms Mays’ messed up negotiations with Brussels as she tried, and failed, to deliver Brexit.
And I’m told that neither Johnson nor Starmer can expect a glowing report.
Ma Mole alleges Boris, Foreign Secretary under Ms May, is portrayed as disloyal and scheming, with his carefully timed resignation in 2018 (having awaited the departure of then Brexit Secretary David Davis) helping to torpedo his post as Prime Minister.
Chief of Staff: The Downing Street Notes are also said to be spreading a lot of dirt on the Labor leader. Rather than working in the best interests of the country, which during this torturous time was desperate for clarity, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir reportedly did all he could to sabotage all efforts at consensus among the parties .
These are the two current leaders treated. But now we have to turn to the author.
What chances, I wonder, did Mrs May have of achieving Brexit given that her own Chief of Staff was such an Archi-Remoaner?
After her constituency of Croydon Central voted for Remain in 2016, Barwell, who many say never got over the Brexit outcome tweeted: Proud that my hometown and the big city it is part of yesterday rejected the politics of hatred and division.
After her tearful resignation on the steps of No.10, May gave Barwell a peerage for his loyalty. No wonder he seems so eager to blame others for his failure.
Frost cools Elton’s Brexit rant
Notoriously finicky pop star Elton John is furious at what he calls the nightmarish impact of Brexit on visa rules for musicians.
After accusing the government of being Philistines and saying the new rules are crucifying for young people, the tantrum-prone diva now reveals that her initial excitement over a possible rule breakthrough quickly turned into disappointment.
Yet, as Brexit Minister Lord Frost recently told MPs: I can’t help but notice that [Eltons] the first successes took place before the UK joined the EU.
Elton was a rock legend long before Europe chose to abolish its internal borders: and, as he likes to tell us, he’s still standing.
Holy elites, my lord!
So precisely who are the metropolitan elites that Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell took the time to castigate over the weekend?
Calling for a broad view of what it means to be English within the framework of the UK, the cleric argued in a newspaper article that many English people feel left behind by the metropolitan elites of London and the South East.
Nice words I’m sure, but I can’t help but think you’d be hard pressed to find anyone more elitist than Cottrell himself. According to Debretts Correct Form (the bible on such matters), the only non-royal members of the English establishment who rank higher than the Archbishop of York are the Archbishop of Canterbury (who is on sabbatical) and the Lord Chancellor.
Should Robert Buckland, our current Lord Chancellor, take Cottrell’s criticism personally?
More than 55,000 pregnant people in England and Scotland have received the #coronavirus vaccine, reads a bizarre tweet from the Scottish government led, needless to say, by the ultra-awake SNP.
Pregnant people? As the ever-sane government adviser Nimco Ali asks: Why is the word women so offensive to so many people these days?
GB News, the new anti-clock TV channel, is looking for a Chief of Staff to stabilize the ship after a markedly rocky launch. Depending on the job specifications, the ideal candidate will be a disruptor and innovator with proven experience in a similar role.
It sounds like a tailor-made SOS for Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff, that big misfit and bizarre Dominic Cummings.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-9875127/ANDREW-PIERCE-Boris-Johnson-Keir-Starmer-bashing-tell-book.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]