Greek island of Evia cut in half by wildfire as #HelpTurkey lights up Twitter

“Biblical catastrophe” fires continue to burn in Greek forests, forcing the evacuation of thousands as a political storm brews in Turkey over the worst forest fires in recent history.

Three large forest fires hit Greece on Saturday, one threatening entire cities and cutting a line across Evia, the country’s second largest island, isolating its northern part.

Others engulfed forested mountains and skirted ancient sites, leaving behind a trail of destruction one official described as “a biblical catastrophe.”

Firefighters fought through the night to save Istiaia, a town of 7,000 inhabitants in northern Evia, as well as several villages, using bulldozers to clear clear paths in the thick forest.

Overnight, coastguards and ferries evacuated 83 people from the beaches of northern Evia, after a massive operation on Friday night that tore more than 1,000 people from beaches and a seaside village as flames raged on the hills behind them.

Civil protection chief Nikos Hardalias said on Sunday the Evia fire was burning on two fronts, one in the north and one in the south.

“We have a tougher afternoon ahead of us, a tougher night,” said Hardalias. “All the forces that have fought an uphill battle all these days will continue to operate with relentless intensity, with the same selflessness.”

Firefighters also reported that a water bomber crashed Sunday afternoon while operating on the island of Zakynthos. The pilot is unharmed.

The Petzetel plane was putting out a small fire on the Ionian island, west of mainland Greece, when it crashed for some reason, they said.

The other dangerous fires were one in the southern Greek Peloponnesian Peninsula, near ancient Olympia, and one in Fokida, in the region of central Greece, north of Athens. The ancient Olympia fire moved east, away from the ancient site, threatening villages in a sudden outbreak on Saturday afternoon.

At least two people, including a volunteer firefighter, have died from the forest fires.

Firefighters and equipment from France, Spain, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden, Israel, Poland, Romania, Switzerland and the United States came to the aid after Greece activated the European Union’s emergency aid system.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that ensuring aid to all those affected by the forest fires would be “my first political priority”.

“When this nightmarish summer is over, we will turn our full attention to repairing the damage as quickly as possible and restoring our natural environment,” he said.

Turkey vs Strong Turkey

In Turkey, fires described as the worst in decades swept through southern regions, killing eight people.

Turkey’s senior forestry official said 217 fires had been brought under control since July 28 in more than half of the country’s provinces, but firefighters continued to work on Saturday to control six fires in two provinces.

The forest fires have sparked a political storm with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government heavily criticized for handling the crisis and for rejecting several offers of external assistance.

Erdogan dismissed criticism and accused opponents of politicizing the crisis. He also condemned the use of the hashtag #HelpTurkey, apparently outraged that his country may need help.

“In response to that, there is only one thing to say: a strong Turkey,” Erdogan said of the #HelpTurkey tweets, which he called “terror by lies spread from America, Europe and other places “.

In the process, the prosecutor’s office said it would investigate whether the tweets were intended to “create anxiety, fear and panic among the population, and to humiliate the Turkish government.”

At the same time, the media regulator threatened to impose fines on TV stations which continued to broadcast live images of the fire and to publish articles “which arouse fear and worry the population”.

Most stations complied with the order, reducing their coverage of the fires that killed eight people and destroyed large areas of forest along the coast.