Wait for Jokowi’s announcement, check Cuan’s potential stocks first!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The domestic stock market ended in negative territory at the end of trading last week, in line with sales from foreign investors. IDX data recorded that the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) on Friday (6/8/2021), closed 0.03% lower at a level of 6,203.43 points with a trade value of 15, 84 trillion rupees. Foreign market participants achieved a net sale of 127.51 billion rupees. However, within a week, the benchmark of the Indonesian capital market is still How? ‘Or’ What2.2%. Most traded stocks include, among others, PT Bukalapak.com Tbk (BUKA), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk (EMTK), to PT Bank Jago Tbk (ARTO). Before you start trading earlier this week, Monday (8/9/2021) ahead of the government’s announcement of the PPKM Level 4 policy, consider the recommended stock options as summarized by CNBC Indonesia: MNC Asset Management – Sales Pressure Opportunity At the start of this week, JCI is expected to come under selling pressure as the EIDO index declines.iShare MSCI Indonesia Investable Market Index Fund)An ETF (exchange traded fund) containing shares in Indonesia managed by Morgan Stanley on the US stock exchange by -2.06% accompanied by the fall in the prices of several commodities. In contrast, over the past two weeks, Indonesia has consistently recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world. Preferred stock: BRPT INTP ISAT AWPB Reliance Securities – Rise in US equities U.S. stock markets rose last weekend in response to news of a better-than-expected U.S. wage hike, fueling expectations that the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, is moving closer to the withdrawal of stimulus measures . The S&P 500 Index gained, led by stocks in the financials and materials sector, while the tech-rich Nasdaq 100 fell. Job growth in the United States accelerated the most in July in nearly a year, and the unemployment rate fell, reflecting the momentum of the labor market as it struggles hiring. Employment data shows continued momentum in the economic recovery in the United States. Preferred stock: TLKM ANTME ASII BBCA Samuel Sekuritas – JCI moves horizontally Monday is the last day of PPKM Level 4 which was previously extended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Market players will be very attentive to the extension of the PPKM, which should be relaxed given the decline in Covid-19 cases in recent days. This morning, regional markets opened lower, with the Kospi -0.36%, and the Nikkei closed. Samuel Sekuritas believes that the JCI will move flat pending the announcement of the extension of the PPKM. Preferred stock: BMRI ICBP GGRM RIPC BNI Sekuritas – JCI Bull Momentum JCI shows its momentum bullish, Stochastic didukung bullish, bearish candle pin bar, MACD bullish, there seems to be a sufficiently large dominance of purchasing power. The index also shows an accumulation phase, an upward trend in volumes, closing above 6,158 (5-day MA). As long as the index closes above 6,134-6,166, JCI remains open to upside opportunities. If it closes again above 6.134, there is a chance to move up to 6,166 DONE / 6,247 gap / 6,356. Preferred stock: CTRA ASII MAP BRAKE [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)





