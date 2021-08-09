Challenges in AJK





The PTI emerged victorious in the eleventh assembly elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. About 58% of voter turnout is an indication of society’s confidence in the political system, although this time around allegations of rigging and violence were high.

An intense and active political campaign by all major parties injected energy into the electoral process as Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan and a number of federal ministers spoke at large rallies. However, the rhetoric did not address the economic question of how to expand AJK’s economic base or tackle rising unemployment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced thousands of expatriates, most of them from the Gulf States, returning home at the risk of their financial security.

The election campaign also barely touched the sentiment of active young people seeking political space in the form of elected local government or a development challenge. The Jammu and Kashmir issue and the role of the AJK government have also not received due attention. 3G or 4G Internet access has also not been taken into account to bridge the digital divide. Instead, the campaign was intimidating, in which the main victim was civility and language.

The polarization and commercialization of politics have taken on new dimensions with greater implications for the political system, social cohesion and democratic values ​​of the AJK. Although in the past too the federal parties campaigned for the AJK elections, this time it gained more prominence, resistance and support. Maryam Nawazs informed the speech about the refusal to become a province, as there is general resistance in the AJK to grant it provincial status without addressing the larger issue of Jammu and Kashmir. This was effectively countered by the Prime Minister during his speech to Tarakhal Poonch, standing firm on the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

AJK residents protect their political status and link it to the question of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Anything that is not the right to self-determination would be difficult to resolve given the history of the political struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The standoff between the PML-N and state institutions in Pakistan has not caught the attention of the AJK people. The PPP won seats considerably due to its connectivity to its electoral base and the presence of a dynamic and dedicated chairman of its AJK section.

The challenges for the new government are enormous. In the past, infrastructure development and employment opportunities were the strong point of the PPP, while the PML-N cherished the introduction of the 13th Amendment which is important for better governance in the AJK.

AJK requires massive intervention to create an economic base, as unemployment has worsened further after the Covid-19 pandemic. Largely dependent on the markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for basic subsistence needs, the new AJK government should devote resources to intervention in agriculture and livestock to create jobs and self-sufficiency .

Currently, the state is AJK’s largest employer, spending most of its resources on the non-development budget which exceeds Rs 113 billion out of the total budget of Rs 141 billion. It also highlights the challenge of governance reforms in the direction of New Public Management. Internet penetration at AJK is alarming and students face many issues when attempting online training.

AJK also created and reproduced the bureaucratic system of other provinces in Pakistan. It requires restructuring to improve performance and efficiency; in the absence of local elected representatives, one can easily find a missing link in the implementation of public policies. The modernization of the bureaucracy includes the introduction of certain private sector performance measures, the creation of public-private joint ventures, the introduction of e-governance, the devolution of powers and the strengthening of political capacities and the improvement of the efficiency to ensure good governance. It will not be an easy task for the government in the presence of a powerful and experienced bureaucracy that is deeply embedded in governance structures. Such reforms could also help the government to better exploit the tourism sector, arguably the biggest potential source of jobs at AJK.

The last but most important is the restoration of the system of elected local bodies which has been blocked since the early nineties. Many key AJK political leaders have been fortunate enough to rise to the national level due to the training and recognition they have received from the local agency system. Unfortunately, despite efforts, most parties never defended its restoration, undoubtedly fearing a delegation of power and resources. The absence of local organizations created a huge political divide as it served as a breeding ground for youth leadership, inclusive and rapid development and community participation. One of the failures of the PML-N government has been its reluctance to restore the local government system which could have contributed to the successful execution of development projects and the efficient use of the allocated budget.

The PTI in its 2021 electoral manifesto promised to hold elections in local bodies within three months of forming the government; but one can never rule out other factors to delay these much needed elections. It would also be a great source of empowerment for young people and women if parties allocated around 25 quotas to young men and women to run for office.

The whole political process in AJK is important not only for local development but also for the issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A better governed and inclusive AJK can serve as a solid foundation for strengthening the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir.

The writer, originally from Rawalakot in the AJK, specializes in governance and public policies.

E-mail: [email protected]

