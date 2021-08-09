Trump 2020 Legal Counsel Jenna Ellis Joins Impeachment Rally





Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of prominent conservatives in the media who are fed up with the current administration.

Ellis said Biden was engaging in unconstitutional behavior and violating his oath of office with his handling of the southern border situation, and urged Republicans to start talking about impeachment now even though they are currently in a minority in Congress .

She pointed out that the Biden administration was preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants detained in the United States pending their treatment by border officials. The number of migrants trying to illegally cross the barrier is breaking records and health concerns are raised as some illegal immigrants have tested positive for COVID-19 as they are thrown into communities by federal officials to await proceedings immigration.

“This is something that is so disgusting and disturbing of the Biden administration that it refuses to protect American citizens first by closing the border. And you know, listen, this is something where we have seen that one of these outbreaks of COVID-19 can be directly attributed to these migrants arriving illegally crossing the border and now Joe Biden’s solution is to what? Just offer them a vaccination? I mean that it ‘is something that is clearly, I think it is a violation of his oath of office, ”Ellis said during an appearance in Saturday’s agenda on Newsmax.

Ellis also invoked the Biden administration’s evictions moratorium, which came in last week despite the Supreme Court signaling in June that an earlier moratorium expiring at the end of last month could only be extended by the Congress. The Justice Department argued in federal court that the new, more limited moratorium is meant to protect U.S. citizens from homelessness as the delta variant of COVID-19 rages across the country.

“There are several things Joe Biden is doing here that in my opinion constitute impeachment offenses and I think if the Republicans in Congress want to take it seriously you know their position in terms of a mandate for Congress to review the chief executive and not let him get away with clearly unconstitutional behavior, like the CDC’s moratorium which he knows to be in bad faith. He knows this goes against an earlier Supreme Court ruling . He said he doesn’t know if it’s legal but he’s moving ahead anyway, “she said.

Jenna Ellis. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

“These are things that directly violate his oath of office. I think they fall within the definition of impeachment in the US Constitution, and that would be my hope, although of course the GOP is in the minority right now. ‘They would at least start talking about it, because that’s the only way to hold a runaway bossy tyrant to account, “Ellis added.

Pressure is increasing on Republicans in Congress, at least from a conservative media commentary perspective, to bring up the subject of impeachment.

Ellis’ argument, which made waves last month by announcing his departure from the Republican Party in protest, echoes those of Mark Levin, who also pioneered the use of the 25th Amendment, and Dan Bongino the last days.

