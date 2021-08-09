Indonesia’s Covid Crisis Exposes Lockdown Dilemma

Wasvyn Djanata was awaiting his Covid-19 test result when he died in a hospital corridor in Wonosobo, a mountainous area on the Indonesian island of Java.

The test came back positive and the 57-year-old, who had not been vaccinated, was buried by his brother due to a shortage of mortuary assistants.

“My brother died before he received proper treatment,” said Farid Gaban.

The family’s experience resonated across Indonesia, as Southeast Asia’s largest economy was hit by the region’s most severe coronavirus outbreak. The death toll topped 100,000 last week.

The government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo has come under heavy criticism for applying restrictions inconsistently and choosing not to impose a nationwide lockdown.

But the Indonesian crisis has also revealed an acute challenge facing countries where many work in the informal economy: whether to shut down a country if it jeopardizes the livelihoods of large swathes of the population.

Confused policy making hampers the response

“This is the biggest challenge for healthcare [system] and other sectors, it’s a multidimensional problem, ”said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, who estimated that the number of infections could be at least four times higher than official data and deaths at least double.

Indonesia has extended Covid restrictions that were implemented last month until August 9. These include working from home for non-essential sectors, online schooling, and banning eating in restaurants in areas such as Java, Bali, Sumatra and Papua. The government has also pledged to step up testing and contact tracing.

Widodo said the measures would reduce the transmission of Covid-19 and avoid crippling “hospitals due to overcapacity”.

Farid Gaban, center, had to bury his brother

But Budiman said the curbs would need to last at least four to six weeks to be effective.

Irma Hidayana, co-founder of LaporCovid-19, a citizens’ data initiative, said authorities were in “denial” of how long it takes for the restrictions to remain in place. The government was “too quick” to relax some rules late last month, she added, including allowing traditional markets and some small businesses to operate in hard-hit areas.

Marcus Mietzner, assistant professor of political science at Australian National University, acknowledged the challenges of a large, relatively poor country, but said the government’s missteps had exacerbated the crisis.

“The current situation is the logical result of the interplay between the epidemiological nature of the virus and the stubborn defense of the half-baked policies of the Indonesian government,” he said.

Indonesia has also struggled to vaccinate its population of 270 million. The vaccination surge relied heavily on China’s Sinovac vaccine, but only about 8% of the population received two doses, due to limited supply, distribution issues and vaccine skepticism. .

Hundreds of doctors who had been vaccinated were also subsequently infected, raising further concerns about the effectiveness of Sinovac jab. Authorities have started giving health workers booster shots of Moderna.

The government’s message that vaccines would end the crisis “misled the public and led to further weakening of other public health measures,” Mietzner said.

But some observers warn that the choices facing governments in poor countries are unclear.

Winfried Wicklein, deputy managing director for Southeast Asia at the Asian Development Bank, said the economic situation makes the foreclosure decision more complicated than in advanced economies.

“Countries like Indonesia, with large informal sectors, are less able to cope with a large or complete foreclosure, as many people have had to support themselves on a daily wage,” he said. . “This is a major dilemma for any country, between lives and means of subsistence.”

New variants threaten health systems

Of particular concern has been the spread of variants of Covid-19 in more remote and less developed parts of Indonesia’s sprawling archipelago, where hospitals are less well-equipped and vaccination rates lower.

Fansca Titaheluw, acting director of Provita Hospital in Jayapura, the Papua capital, said three Covid-19 patients and a baby in intensive care had died due to lack of oxygen. The hospital only had 13 oxygen tubes left, but it took 80 to 100 a day to cope.

“If the epidemic caused by the Delta variant continues and there is no change in attitude on the part of the community, Jayapura will be in chaos,” she said. “There are only seven hospitals and many health workers are infected. ”

Some towns in Indonesia have been devastated by oxygen shortages © Juni Kriswanto / AFP / Getty

I Gusti Agung Ngurah Anom, chairman of the Bali Medical Association, said the tourist hotspot has faced intermittent availability of oxygen supplies. Wayan Koster, governor of Bali, said the situation remained “manageable” and that “no one was behind in meeting the oxygen needs” of hospital patients.

Bali has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country: around 70 percent of people have received a first dose and almost a quarter are fully vaccinated.

But its economy – about half of which relies on tourism – suffered a 12.3% contraction in 2020. Daily tourist arrivals fell from 10,000 in January to between 300 and 400.

“It’s tough for Bali,” Wayan said. “We hope that this [restrictions] will not last long for tourism to resume. But in the short term, Bali has no choice.

Additional reporting by Febriana Firdaus