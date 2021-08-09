Turkey’s wildfire death toll rises to eight

According to official data, Turkey has suffered the worst fire in at least 10 years.

Deaths from wildfires in southern Turkey rose to eight after two bodies were found on Sunday, officials said.

According to official data, Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least 10 years, with around 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) so far this year, compared to an average of 13,516 hectares so far between 2008 and 2020. He was burnt.

Two bodies were found in Manavgat, Antalya, Health Minister Faletinkoka tweeted.

Turkish citizens and Germans have died in homes damaged by fire, according to the official Anadolu Agency news agency.

864 people have been treated since the fire broke out on Wednesday, the health minister said.

The mayor said on Sunday that parts of the tourist town of Bodrum had been evacuated. Strong wind Taken from the neighboring neighborhood of Milas.

Mayor Ahmet Alas said more than 1,100 residents were taken to another part of Bodrum on nearly 20 boats because they could not evacuate people on the road.

Fire in eastern Turkey

According to the Defense Ministry, more residents were evacuated by boat from the coastal town of Marmaris to Mula with support from the Navy.

Six people have died and more than 330 have been treated since the fire started on Wednesday.

People were also evacuated from the village of Siltkoy in Antalya, an NTV broadcaster reported on Sunday, showing footage of a cloud of gray smoke enveloping the house.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said 111 Forest fire He was now under control as the five flames continued in the resort areas of Antalya and Mula.

He added that another forest fire had been recorded in the eastern province of Tunceli.

After record highs last month, temperatures are expected to remain warm in the region.

The Meteorological Directorate recorded temperatures of 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.3 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southeastern city of Cizre on July 20.

Mercury is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in Antalya on Monday.

“I do not believe it”

NOT. Department of Defense Released satellite images showing degree of damage Forest area It has turned black and the smoke is still visible.

The opposition attacked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday evening. Fire– Affected area.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said 111 forest fires had been brought under control, while five fires continued in the resort areas of Antalya and Mula.

Another video shows him throwing tea from the bus to people on the side of the road.

“Tea! I can’t believe it. People who have lost their embarrassment also lose their hearts,” tweeted Fake Ostrack, an opposition spokesman for the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The government has also been criticized for the lack of firefighting planes, forcing Turkey to accept aid from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Ukraine.

“If you don’t have a plane or helicopter, you will have to buy one,” CHP Mayor Bodrum Alas said in a video shared on Twitter.

Prime Minister Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey has “the region’s most powerful infrastructure to fight forest fires” and pledged financial support to those affected.

Experts warn that climate change will cause further damage to Turkey, causing more fires and other disasters if the necessary measures are not taken to address the issue.

According to European Union statistics, Turkey has been hit by 133 forest fires in 2021 so far, with an average of 43 at this point between 2008 and 2020.

Six people were killed last month after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in northeast Turkey.

AFP 2021