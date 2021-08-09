Does Trump have a chance in 2024?





Former President Donald Trump has left more than an impression on the general population as presidents leave. But does Trump have a chance for the next election season?

He made a name for himself as a businessman and entrepreneur years before running for President of the United States in 2016. He inherited his father’s real estate business in 1971 and the renamed The Trump Organization.

More than six months after new President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in, the Trump administration is still leaving more than a few details. There are many possibilities for Trump’s next steps. Half of them include a re-election campaign for the 2024 election. It remains to be seen whether or not he has a chance of winning despite grievances against him.

The Trump administration

After a second impeachment trial in February over the U.S. capital insurgency, the Senate ruled that Trump was not guilty of inciting the event. After much reaction from the general public, his Republican allies in the Senate and House of Representatives, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, backed him up.

Those who have not faced criticism and scolding from their Republican voters. As the 2020 election ended and Trump was defeated, his Republican allies rallied and demanded a recount. Over the following months, Trump filed several election challenge requests, all of which were rejected by the Supreme Court.

This did not deter the former president and his supporters. After his final days in office, Republicans vowed left and right that they would hand Trump, or his successors, back to the highest seat of power.

Trump’s legacy paints a sour picture.

Despite the consistent support the Trump administration has received from Republican supporters, it has received just as many negative reactions and criticism. The problems associated with the increase in hate crimes have increased exponentially over the past four years. Racism, misogyny, bigotry, police brutality and white supremacy are just a few of these important socio-political issues.

Trump campaigns for 2024 election

The secret to Trump’s early success in the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton was a strategy of divisive rule. He went on to beat a divided group of opponents with significantly lower support than the majority. Those who dropped out had to support another party, otherwise their voters would scatter. Most of them flocked to the Republican Party, securing Trump’s victory.

If he were to attempt a re-election campaign in 2024, he would need the same support and more. A single opposing party like the Democrats can easily level the playing field. And who else would support him but his former allies? Former Vice President Pence, former Florida Governor unknown, his children and the nation’s Republican citizens.

If Trump reserves a few other big names to back him up ahead of his candidacy and even more during his campaign, he might stand a chance, whether that’s good news or bad news for you. Asked about it, Trump himself says he’s very seriously considering another presidential campaign in an interview with Fox News.

Other possible scenarios

If Trump decides to revisit his political ambition for 2024, a few more possibilities may arise in the next four years. The White House may not be his territory anymore, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get his hands on GOP members in the highest places.

More shockingly, the opposite can happen. Instead of stepping down, it could be the Republican Party ready to condemn him and move on to another potential candidate.

Where is Trump now after his presidency ends?

After the incident at the United States Capitol, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley feared Trump would use the electoral defeat to provoke a coup. Many believe the insurgency was a failed coup attempt. After his impeachment trial was dropped, he qualified for re-election in 2024, to the delight of his supporters.

Last July, he met with McCarthy to discuss GOP strategy for the years to come. By then, Trump would be 78, and others would say he would be too old if Biden wasn’t elected last year at 77.

Currently, he still manages his family’s business empire with the help of his wife and children. Criminal charges are still brought against him, but his legal group is a stronghold that has taken over and won several cases.

Does Trump have a chance of winning the 2024 election?

Quinnipiac survey:

60% of Americans think it would be bad for the country if Trump ran for president in 2024. Only 32% think it would be good.

– Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) August 5, 2021

Barring a decline in health or a complete change of heart, it looks like Donald Trump is ready for another turn as President of the United States. In recent months, he has had the support of several politicians, including the Secretary of State, representatives and senators. E has even started speaking out at rallies and events to keep his political base engaged just in time for the mid-terms of 2022.

A recent poll showed that over 63% of Republican voters and supporters believe the election was rigged. Only 28% of Trump voters say he shouldn’t be running. At the same time, his approval rating has dropped at an astounding rate. The adults surveyed resulted in a 32 percent approval rate and a 55 percent disapproval rate.

Summary

If Trump does show up, there is a 50-50 chance that he will win. Quite strong odds despite the shit his administration has managed to pick up over the past four years. However, those chances can dramatically decrease if he maintains his feuds with some of the biggest names in the business. This includes a list of Democratic celebrities and even his long-standing feud with Jeff Bezos.

Either way, it looks like Trump and society aren’t backing down any time soon. Many GOP members see him as the leader of the group. Relinquishing that kind of hold on voters must be difficult. By shaping national elections, informed voters can choose and ultimately decide America’s future.

Disclaimer: This article is the personal opinion of the author, which may differ from “official” statements or facts.

