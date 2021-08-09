Tree Planting Campaign – Journal





WITH the monsoon planting campaign in full swing in Islamabad and surrounding areas, the government appears to be making good progress with its Ten Billion-Tree Tsunami program. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a nationwide monsoon planting campaign by planting a sapling in Islamabads’ Fatima Jinnah Park and also in Nathiagali. Over the next few weeks, the Department of Climate Change and the Capital Development Authority will ensure the planting of at least half a million saplings in and around the capital. Pakistan has one of the highest deforestation rates in the world, between 0.2% and 0.5%, the worst in Asia after war-torn Afghanistan. Rapid and unregulated development, both industrial and urban, a high population growth rate and a powerful timber mafia have reduced the country’s forest cover to just 5.7 pc, far from the recommended 25 pc. As an extension of the Billion-Tree Tsunami project at KP, the 10 Billion-Tree program appears to have served as a model for international companies such as the World Economic Forum’s One Trillion Trees initiative. Trees act as lungs for the earth and help cool the atmosphere, while also serving as a barrier to mitigate the impact of natural disasters such as floods, heat waves, and heavy rains. Climate change is upon us and Pakistan is one of the countries most vulnerable to its potentially devastating effects. The massive tree planting campaign is therefore to be welcomed. A similar spring planting campaign took place earlier in February, also involving 51 urban forests from Miyawaki to Lahore.

However, for this effort to be effective, it must be part of a global afforestation framework that aims to conserve and protect the existing forest cover in the country. First, the government must reinstate the ban on logging (ironically ended in 2014 by the PTI government at KP) and stop allowing private developers to build on forest land. Then, drastic measures are needed to control the activities of the timber mafia and ensure strict penalties for those who violate government law and endanger the environment. Finally, the climate change department should ensure that local communities in remote areas have access to alternative fuels so that they do not cut down trees for firewood; communities must also be made aware of the importance of environmental conservation. Environmental ambitions must be reflected in the country’s overall development and economic policy if we are to conserve our natural environment.

Posted in Dawn, August 9, 2021

