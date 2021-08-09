Trump campaign, RNC reimburses donors an additional $ 12.8 million in 2021: NYT





Former President Trump Donald Trump Bill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after the scandal: he’s not a “Donald Trump.” $ 12.8 million to donors in the first six months of 2021, The New York Time reported.

It was previously reported in April that Trump’s re-election campaign had repaid around $ 122 million to donors in 2020. Recently released federal records revealed that the Trump campaign had so far returned $ 135 million to donors of countryside.

Shortly before election day last year, Trump’s campaign made recurring payments the default option on its donations website, meaning people had to uncheck the option to avoid d ‘be billed weekly.

The Times found that the campaign attempted to obscure this detail by putting it in small print under several lines of bold and capitalized text.

The campaign also added a second pre-checked box that doubled a donor’s donation as well as new lines of text that distracted readers from what they accepted.

Trump’s re-election campaign reportedly took more than $ 3,000 in less than a month from a donor who was inhospice care and donated $ 500 in September.

The Federal Election Commission voted unanimously in May to recommend that Congress ban campaigns from pre-ticking the boxes like the Trump campaign did. The Times noted that other GOP lawmakers, including former Republican GeorgiaSens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler’s bad polls Harris trigger concerns for Democrats Schumer and Tim Scott to lead as pace of Senate fundraising picks up Trump says Herschel Walker will compete in Georgia Senate race PLUS and David Perdue David Perdue PerdueLoeffler meets McConnell amid speculation over another Senate term Georgia Agriculture Commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock Georgia Republican Secretary of State calls Loeffler “weak”, “false trumper” MORE, has also used pre-checked boxes in their respective re-election campaigns.

Shortly after the FEC’s recommendation, Senate Democrats introduced a bill to ban the practice of pre-checking the boxes for recurring campaign donations.

In July, The Hill reported that four attorneys general were looking into the practice of pre-checking the boxes. Investigations are led by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D), Minnesota Attorney General Keith EllisonKeith Ellison Attorneys General review online fundraising practices. Minnesota AG Calls on Judge to Recognize Trauma of Children Who Witnessed Floyd’s Death Sunday Sneak Peek: Moderates, Biden Reaches Infrastructure Deal; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison MORE (D) and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D).

These Trump campaign actions sparked a wave of fraud complaints from credit card companies, the Times reported, with supporters demanding repayment of their unintentionally increased donations.

It’s pretty clear that the Trump campaign was engaging in deceptive tactics, Peter Loge, director of the Ethics in Political Communication Project at George Washington University, told The Times. If you have to return that much money, you are doing something very wrong or very unethical.

The Times previously reported that Trump’s campaign raised more than 10% of the $ 1.2 billion it raised. President BidenJoe BidenBill Maher Says Cuomo Can’t Stay After Scandal: He’s Not “Donald Trump” Senate Confirms Biden’s Choice For CNN Secretary Of The Navy Jim Acosta On Delta Variant: “Why Not call it the DeSantis variant? ” MORE’s campaign, by comparison, brought in about 2.2 percent of donations.

