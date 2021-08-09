Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi tie India’s Olympic Games medal to Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya?

There is another element to this, the importance of which goes beyond the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It is also a battle for who in the Hindutva family will be considered the hero of the construction of the Ram Mandir. Several politicians have in the past tried to gain ground thanks to the Mandir question of Rajiv Gandhi starting his election campaign in Faizabad and the locks of the contested structure being opened during his tenure, LK Advani for his Rath Yatra which made Ram Janmabhoomi a national movement, Kalyan Singh and Narasimha Rao the CM and PM under whose leadership the Babri Masjid was demolished and finally Modi and Yogi, under whom the construction of the Mandir began.

Modi has previously eclipsed Advani as the hero of Ram Mandir, even though it resulted from a Supreme Court verdict.

According to a poll by C-Voter earlier this year, 23.7% of voters see the Supreme Court ruling as Modi’s biggest achievement in his second term as prime minister, behind just 47% who said the repeal of section 370 was its greatest achievement.

On the other hand, Yogi frequently goes to Ayodhya to “supervise” the construction of the Ram temple. He also renamed the district of Faizabad to Ayodhya and changed the district seat to Ayodhya city.

Yogi is intelligent and understands that if Modi could replace Advani as the hero of the Ram temple in Hindutva constituency with some effort, he too could establish his legacy.

Being the CM of UP, he is logistically better placed than Modi to oversee the construction of the temple and make frequent visits to Ayodhya.

It is clear that Ram Mandir’s problem is leading nowhere. Even opposition parties may end up referring to the issue, for example, the SP and AAP led the attack on the BJP over alleged irregularities in the allocation of land by the Ram Mandir Trust.