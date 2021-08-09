PPP will form next government, says Bilawal – Journal





QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that the party will form government in the Center as well as in the provinces after winning the next general election.

It is certain that a PPP Jiyala will lead the next government of Balochistan as chief minister, he said during a public meeting at Jattak House where former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, the former Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch and several other members of the PML-N and other political parties joined the PPP.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the people of Balochistan are energetic and courageous and their association with the PPP spanned three generations.

The people supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and wrote a story. The historic link was cemented when the people of Balochistan stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. After his martyrdom, they sided with Asif Ali Zardari and now with me, he said.

Zehri, Qadir Baloch, more join in the fun

A new generation was joining politics, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said and added: I want to write history with the youth of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it was a constitutional right of the people of Balochistan, where the gas reserves are located, to enjoy the benefits of gas before other provinces.

He recalled that former President Asif Zardari had launched the Benazir Income Support Program to provide financial assistance to needy women and increase the salaries and pensions of government employees, including armed forces personnel.

The PPP chairman said the ineligible puppet government of Prime Minister Imran Khans was installed after that of Nawaz Sharif, but both have usurped the rights of the people.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have tried to deprive you more of your rights, whether it is the rights granted under the 18th Amendment or the NFC price, your island, your coast. and your natural resources. All eyes are on your resources and there is only one party, the PPP, which knows how to defend your rights.

The common man had realized that he had been robbed in the name of change because the PTI government had only brought records of inflation, poverty, lawlessness and unemployment, he said. declared.

Referring to the suicide bombing of Quetta Civil Hospital, he said several lawyers were martyred in the tragedy five years ago, but their heirs have yet to obtain justice.

The PPP chairman welcomed the leaders, dignitaries and workers who joined the party and said he would continue to visit the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanaullah Zehri said Baluchistan would become a stronghold of the PPP.

He said that Nawaz Sharif disrespected them and that their only expectation from the PPP was that it would not do what Mr. Sharif had done with them.

Previously, leaders and dignitaries from different political parties announced their decision to join the PPP. Among them were retired former provincial ministers Colonel Younus Changezi, Nawab Mohammad Khan Shahwani and Agha Irfan Karim Ahmadzai, former MPA Kishore Ahmed Jattak, Nawab Mohammad Khan Shahwani, former Nazim of Naseerabad Sardar Changez district Sasoli, Sardar Imran Bangalzai of BNP and former president of Khuzdar Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri.

Posted in Dawn, August 9, 2021

