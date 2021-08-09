Letters to the Editor: Government’s Pro-Poor Mantras Nothing But “jumla”





Readers write of Howrah, Guwahati Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accused Congress of using poordiplomacy without doing anything substantial for the poor and marginalized. While there may be some truth to his accusations, the fact is that no Central government, be it the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress, has done anything remarkable over the years. for the recovery of the poor, as various economic indices will reveal. . While the congressional regime was marked by widespread corruption, the Modi government with its fanciful policies like demonetization, unforeseen lockdowns, corporatization, etc. has shown that the pro-poor mantras chanted by different political parties are nothing more thantotalto appease the electorate and win the elections. Balancing act Sir – The University of Delhi has encouraged the decision to integrate tree planting into the university curriculum. But tree-planting campaigns often ignore the fact that restoring grasslands, deserts, savannas or rainforests means planting the right species in the right places. Record-breaking large-scale tree planting creates ecologically healthy forests, not carefully planned. Such senseless exercises cause more harm by disturbing the ecological balance. Jharna Sanyal,

Howrah On an equal footing Mister – Gender is a social and cultural construct that is used by the industry to advance its own agenda (“Toy stories”, August 7). This is reflected in the choice of colors when it comes to toys, video games, and cartoons for boys and girls. These gender identity markers are prefixed to guide individuals in the roles they are expected to play for the rest of their lives. However, these distinctions, in addition to creating psychological barriers and causing emotional and intellectual disadvantage, also lead to discrimination. In the digital age, this gender segregation can also be seen in the choice of online games that not only children but also adults play. While digital versions of games like Ludo are tagged with tags like girls or women, violent action games like PubG and Call of Duty are widely considered to be aimed at boys. This segregation is absolutely unnecessary. Both sets of games can be played by people of any gender depending on their skill set. But that doesn’t mean that one set of games should be seen as more complex than the other. Tejesh Vyas,

Howrah

