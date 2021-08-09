Business leader calls on Prime Minister to save North East from damage caused by Brexit | Brexit

A letter to Boris Johnson sent a fortnight ago by James Ramsbotham called on the Prime Minister to save the northeast of the damage caused to our economy by Brexit and urged him to give him his most urgent and personal attention. Two weeks later, it remains unanswered.

Ramsbotham is the Managing Director of the North East England Chamber of Commerce and speaks on behalf of thousands of businesses grappling with bureaucracy and the added costs of complying with EU rules. In a recent poll, 38% of members said sales to Europe had fallen since January.

These are not youth issues, he says. Our ports face the EU and our region has the highest proportion of all exports to the EU. It is vital that more obstacles fall.

Surveys by the chamber show that three quarters of its members want to stay in the single market when asked about their personal opinions.

The same proportion said they had suffered financial loss when leaving the EU.

Many businessmen in the North East tell me that the only way to improve the situation is to return to the single market. We did not say this in the letter because the prime minister’s dogmatic attitude to the subject told us it would fall on deaf ears, he said.

Instead, the group called for a relaxation of the rules to allow more truck drivers to work in the UK and more generous funding from the SME Brexit Support Fund to help more companies train staff. and to purchase the necessary equipment to carry out new customs controls.

The letter ended by telling the Prime Minister: Damaging the capacity of businesses that create wealth for our nation will make this country much poorer. Doing so as we strive to recover from the pandemic, with all the resulting debt, will weigh on this nation for decades.

Ramsbotham, a former Barclays Bank executive and the son of former Army General David Ramsbotham, an interbank peer, said he was completely apolitical and spent a lot of time talking to council leaders local majority when not speaking to local businesses. of them work.

It seems to me that this government has severed the traditional link between the Conservative Party and business. The real problem is the complete lack of strategic planning. From our point of view, there were none. And Brexit was the same. There was no strategic plan to make Brexit a success, he says.

Tariffs may have remained at zero as part of the UK-EU trade deal, but Ramsbotham provided a long list of obstacles ministers failed to remove, including how to apply new rules of origin that determine which products are considered duty free, difficulties in obtaining export health certificates and additional controls on goods that create queues at ports.

His sense of loss on leaving the EU is supported by an analysis by the UK Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex. Last month, he said that between January and April of this year, the trade and cooperation agreement negotiated to succeed joining the customs union reduced British exports to the EU by 18.7 % and imports from the EU by 25.8%, compared to the scenario in which the UK did not leave the EU.

The North East has one of the smallest private sectors relative to the size of the economy after decades of government support that saw several Whitehall back office departments leave London.

Earlier this year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the last would be a Treasury campus in Darlington, which he said showed the government was serious about the upgrade.

Ramsbotham, who will step down as chief executive of the chamber this fall after 15 years as president of the Newcastle Building Society, is not impressed. He says investments are drifting away from the region and cites railway manufacturer Hitachis’ plans for the region as an example.

Hitachi bought a site in the northeast to build trains for all of Europe. The place was big enough for three factories, but they only built one and the rest of the land is vacant. If you want to see where the trains are going to be manufactured for the EU, you will have to visit the new Hitachis factory in Italy.

Referring to the cabinet, he says: If Brexit were such a success, you would think they would shout it from the rooftops, but they aren’t.