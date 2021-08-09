Politics
Business leader calls on Prime Minister to save North East from damage caused by Brexit | Brexit
A letter to Boris Johnson sent a fortnight ago by James Ramsbotham called on the Prime Minister to save the northeast of the damage caused to our economy by Brexit and urged him to give him his most urgent and personal attention. Two weeks later, it remains unanswered.
Ramsbotham is the Managing Director of the North East England Chamber of Commerce and speaks on behalf of thousands of businesses grappling with bureaucracy and the added costs of complying with EU rules. In a recent poll, 38% of members said sales to Europe had fallen since January.
These are not youth issues, he says. Our ports face the EU and our region has the highest proportion of all exports to the EU. It is vital that more obstacles fall.
Surveys by the chamber show that three quarters of its members want to stay in the single market when asked about their personal opinions.
The same proportion said they had suffered financial loss when leaving the EU.
Many businessmen in the North East tell me that the only way to improve the situation is to return to the single market. We did not say this in the letter because the prime minister’s dogmatic attitude to the subject told us it would fall on deaf ears, he said.
Instead, the group called for a relaxation of the rules to allow more truck drivers to work in the UK and more generous funding from the SME Brexit Support Fund to help more companies train staff. and to purchase the necessary equipment to carry out new customs controls.
The letter ended by telling the Prime Minister: Damaging the capacity of businesses that create wealth for our nation will make this country much poorer. Doing so as we strive to recover from the pandemic, with all the resulting debt, will weigh on this nation for decades.
Ramsbotham, a former Barclays Bank executive and the son of former Army General David Ramsbotham, an interbank peer, said he was completely apolitical and spent a lot of time talking to council leaders local majority when not speaking to local businesses. of them work.
It seems to me that this government has severed the traditional link between the Conservative Party and business. The real problem is the complete lack of strategic planning. From our point of view, there were none. And Brexit was the same. There was no strategic plan to make Brexit a success, he says.
Tariffs may have remained at zero as part of the UK-EU trade deal, but Ramsbotham provided a long list of obstacles ministers failed to remove, including how to apply new rules of origin that determine which products are considered duty free, difficulties in obtaining export health certificates and additional controls on goods that create queues at ports.
His sense of loss on leaving the EU is supported by an analysis by the UK Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex. Last month, he said that between January and April of this year, the trade and cooperation agreement negotiated to succeed joining the customs union reduced British exports to the EU by 18.7 % and imports from the EU by 25.8%, compared to the scenario in which the UK did not leave the EU.
The North East has one of the smallest private sectors relative to the size of the economy after decades of government support that saw several Whitehall back office departments leave London.
Earlier this year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the last would be a Treasury campus in Darlington, which he said showed the government was serious about the upgrade.
Ramsbotham, who will step down as chief executive of the chamber this fall after 15 years as president of the Newcastle Building Society, is not impressed. He says investments are drifting away from the region and cites railway manufacturer Hitachis’ plans for the region as an example.
Hitachi bought a site in the northeast to build trains for all of Europe. The place was big enough for three factories, but they only built one and the rest of the land is vacant. If you want to see where the trains are going to be manufactured for the EU, you will have to visit the new Hitachis factory in Italy.
Referring to the cabinet, he says: If Brexit were such a success, you would think they would shout it from the rooftops, but they aren’t.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/aug/09/no-strategic-plan-brexit-james-ramsbotham-north-east-chamber-of-commerce
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]