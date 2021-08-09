Politics
Prime Minister Modi to Discuss Maritime Security as Indian Navy Prepares to Boost Maritime Power | Latest India News
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED ON AUGUST 09, 2021 10:15 AM
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a UN Security Council debate on maritime safety today, India stands ready to improve its status as a blue water navy by commissioning the native aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the INS Arighat strategic guided missile submarine and the last INS Visakhapatnam guided missile destroyer in its 75th year of independence.
INS Visakhapatnam will be put into service in the Indian Navy by November this year, INS Arighat with a more efficient nuclear engine and powerful long-range missiles is expected to be put into service in India’s strategic forces next year with the INS Vikrant which will be commissioned by August 15, 2022. As a force multiplier, the Indian Navy will soon approach the Defense Acquisition Council for the authorization of six more submarines from diesel attack as part of project 75I.
Besides strengthening the Indian Navy, India is guided by PM Modis’ vision of Security and Growth for All in the Tegion (SAGAR) for cooperative and sustainable use of the oceans with a foundation built on a maritime domain safe, secure and stable in the area. It is in this context that India is a very active player in the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships (ReCAAP) in Asia.
The Indian Navy also remains in tune with foreign policy by participating in maneuvers and cooperative exercises with major maritime powers and states bordering the Indo-Pacific. Starting August 24, Quad Marines will participate in Malabar exercises off Guam in the far Pacific, with a focus on interoperability and the ability to counter any unilateral domination of the Indo-Pacific. The Indian maritime approach is very internationalist and based on UNCLOS, which is at the base of the freedom of navigation and the lines of communication at sea free of any artificial border like the line of nine dashes imposed by Beijing on the sea of Southern China.
Just as India’s vision for maritime cooperation is anchored in SAGAR, it strengthens its own maritime security through the development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Lakshwadeep Islands, which dominate the main shipping lanes and trade routes from the Gulf to the country beyond the Straits of Malacca. In addition, it is also building deep-water ports like Vadhavan in Maharashtra and Paradeep Outer in Odisha, in addition to improving the capacities and operational efficiency of 12 major ports at the cost of 58,884 crores under the SAGARMALA diet.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected to join the debate on maritime security at UNSC, a global perspective will be shaped today for better and environmentally sound management of the oceans with all the great powers contributing to the mechanism of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
