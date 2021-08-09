Australian iron ore producers should be concerned

One of China’s biggest real estate developers, China Evergrande, faces potential collapse as it collapses under a mountain of debt, and it could have serious consequences not only for Australian iron ore prices, but also for the economy, warned an expert.

There are fears that if China Evergrande, the country’s second-largest real estate developer, collapses, it would make it harder for other real estate developers to take on debt, which in turn would impact China’s construction industry and reduce demand. of iron ore used to make steel.

Australia has already been hit by the 30% drop in iron ore prices since May.

Michael Shoebridge, director of defense, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the Evergrande issue was only part of the whole Chinese economy.

“Much of China’s economic agenda continues to boost the national economy through the construction and development sector and this has been great for Australia as it has sucked in huge amounts of iron ore and of coal – until they decide to stop trading, ”he said. said news.com.au.

However, Evergrande now faces a whopping $ 408 billion in debt. This is a “big deal” for the Chinese government, Shoebridge said, as it relies heavily on construction for recovery, having failed to shift its economy towards technology and services.

“Evergrande is the second largest real estate developer, so its future really matters to the future of the Chinese economy,” he said.

He believes the Chinese government would have no choice but to step in and save the company if it were on the brink of collapse.

It could also be part of recent moves by President Xi Jinping’s government to exert more control over the country’s billionaires.

“Right now, the Chinese president has brought other billionaire business owners to heel and imposed the will and leadership of the party on them and you can see this happening with big tech companies like Alibaba, Tencent and Didi, ”he said.

“These companies are experiencing this refocusing of power in the party and by the hordes of different Chinese regulators who crisscross their business and there is this movement of power from CEOs to the Communist Party of China at large.

“Evergrande’s situation seems ripe for refocusing party authority in this huge undertaking, as it is highly unlikely that it will simply allow the billionaire owner to do whatever he wants, especially if he ends up by bailing out the business. This is in line with the direction the Chinese government is taking to prevent them from creating wealth and making big business work in party favor. So it is even more than likely that a corporate disaster for Evergrande could be an opportunity for the party.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Evergrande have fallen 63% this year, amid reports it is also facing legal action by creditors demanding an asset freeze.

S&P Global Ratings has warned that Evergrande’s risk of non-payment is increasing with around $ 50 billion in bills for the next 12 months alone.

Evergrande has sold assets to cover debt with $ 8 billion (A $ 10.8 billion) accumulated so far and an additional $ 420 million (A $ 570 million) from its stake in a streaming service from Netflix style.

But other assets, like its 65% stake in an electric vehicle maker that has yet to sell a car and “vanity projects” like Ocean Flower Island, a man-made archipelago with hotels, theme parks. and an opera, wouldn’t. will be enough to bail it out, according to Mr. Shoebridge.

“The EV exposure shows that the developer really found himself in big financial leverage issues and this is the kind of asset that may look attractive to sell, but when it comes to a sale of assets to fire, the future growth prospects of an electric vehicle. the business doesn’t look as appealing when it comes to a troubled sale and it’s hypothetical profits rather than sales now, ”he said.

But if he got it wrong and the Communist Party let Evergrande go down, it would mean the Chinese economy would experience a “much bleaker outlook,” which would also be bad news for Australia and the world, Mr. Shoebridge.

“I think this shows the growing tensions in the Chinese economy and also demonstrates that the Chinese government does not have effective ways to manage long-term tensions with highly leveraged markets,” he said. declared.

“A lot of people will be making a lot of money until the music stops and when the music stops is very difficult to predict, so it’s not just the Australian economic impact, but it’s going to happen. there is a financial crisis in the Chinese economy, there will be a global impact… which would mean a generalized economic recession, corporate restructuring and unemployment.

The collapse would also lead to a further drop in demand for Australian iron ore, with the Chinese construction industry accounting for more than half of the steel made from Australia’s largest source of export revenue. .

New Covid outbreaks in 17 Chinese provinces have also raised concerns over demand for iron ore, with construction disrupted by tighter restrictions.

The Chinese government has also called for restrictions on steel production to reduce its dependence on iron ore and there was a drop last month with production in China 3.5% lower than in June.

Meanwhile, steel inventories rose 3% which also eased the need for the Australian merchandise.

With a trade war already underway between China and Australia, Mr Shoebridge said this latest issue with Evergrande was a clear warning to those who depend on the country.

“Australian businesses can be a bit ahead of the game and can diversify away from the Chinese economy and be more immune to financial and other growing market risks,” he said.