New revelations expose Trump’s future threat





CNN –

A flurry of new revelations exposing ex-President Donald Trump’s extraordinary efforts to steal power following his electoral defeat serves as a stark warning about the future and his potential attempt to reclaim the White House.

The audacity of former presidents attempting to subvert the law by arming the Department of Justice not only underscores how close the United States is to a real constitutional crisis this year. He also points out that any attempt by Trump to use a war chest already worth $ 100 million to attempt to reclaim the White House in 2024 would pose a deadly threat to democracy and the rule of law on the part of of a leader who was not deterred even by his own first impeachment. .

New revelations emerging from Senate testimony, about a loyalist in Trump’s Justice Department who claimed to have attempted behind the scenes to challenge elections in states lost by the former president, also make it even more glaring. the continued whitewashing of history by the GOP regarding Trump’s crimes against the Constitution. and dangerous.

Timeline: What Georgia prosecutors are looking at as they investigate Trump’s efforts to overturn the election

This staggering trend of attacks on American democracy is exacerbated by the GOP’s efforts in states to restrict voting for minorities and Democrats and to facilitate the overturning of future election results. Trump could not have flouted the will of voters in 2020. Some election experts fear he or another like-minded Republican strongman may be successful in the future.

And finally, the flood of shocking new disclosures means that a potential new Trump White House campaign in 2024 would have the most serious implications for American democracy in decades. Given Trump’s record of impunity, a new administration could be filled with loyalists who would not shy away from abuses of power like his efforts to overthrow the election, which were blocked this time around by officials in the Ministry of Justice. Justice and states led by the GOP.

The latest evidence of Trump’s undemocratic lie was filed Friday and Saturday before the Senate Judiciary Committee by two former senior Justice Department officials.

Judicial Committee Chairman Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois told CNN State of the Union on Sunday that testimony lifted the veil on the department’s frightening maneuvers after the November election.

Another Democrat, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, told CNN Manu Raju that after hearing testimony from former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen on Saturday, he was struck by the country’s proximity to total disaster more early this year.

Rosen and the other official Richard Donoghue and then the acting Deputy Attorney General put another Trump-appointed official, Jeffrey Clark, at the center of an effort to help the then president undermine the election results and potentially oust the Clarks bosses who were resisting Trump’s efforts.

A familiar source said the testimony provided new details about a White House meeting on January 3 in which Trump did indeed audition Rosen and Clark for the position of acting attorney general. The president ultimately decided not to replace Rosen with Clark. Rosen and Donoghue both said Trump did not order them to do anything illegal and ultimately agreed that the Justice Department could not invoke electoral fraud when there was no evidence that this had happened.

ABC News first reported that Clark, an environmental law chief appointed by Trump to the department, wrote a letter that he asked Rosen to send to lawmakers in the state of Georgia to tell them that ‘they should meet to examine irregularities in the elections. The New York Times said the Clarks letter called on lawmakers to overturn Bidens’ victory citing false allegations the department was investigating fraud charges in Peach state.

Durbin told CNN Dana Bash he couldn’t comment on the details of the testimony yet but there would be a report. He also said he would like Clark to testify about his role. Clarks’ attorney declined to comment on CNN.

The Illinois senator said he was surprised at how directly and personally involved the president was, the pressure he was putting on Jeffrey Rosen. He added: It was real, very real. And it was very precise. This presidents not subtle when he wants something, the former president. He is not subtle when he wants something.

Asked by Bash whether Trump had tried to have Rosen overturned the election results, Durbin replied: It wasn’t that blunt, but he was asking him to do certain things related to the state election results, this that he refused to do.

The White House, the leaders of the White House, asked him to meet with some people who had these crazy and bizarre theories as to why this election was not valid. And he refused to do so, the president said.

Durbin praised Rosen for his steadfastness against the ex-president’s undemocratic ploys and presented a scenario surrounding the resignation of ex-Attorney General William Barr that Trump envisioned that mirrored the scandal’s infamous Saturday night massacre. of Watergate.

The president was looking for the green light from an attorney general. Bill Barr reached a point where he couldn’t do it anymore. And Rosen stepped in, and he wasn’t ready to do it. And the president said, we’ll find another one, Durbin said, in an apparent reference to Clark.

The revelations came just days after it emerged that notes written by Donoghue about a December 2020 appeal show the ex-president pressured Rosen to say the election was fraudulent in order to help Republican members of Congress reverse Bidens’ victory.

Just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and Congressmen R., Trump said on the call, according to Donoghues’ notes.

New details of the Justice Department drama flesh out Trump’s final days’ toll after startling revelations in a battery of new books about Trump’s behavior during this tumultuous time. In the most extraordinary new twist, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker reported that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley feared Trump was trying to use the military to organize a coup.

The patchwork of new details proves that Trump’s lopsided behavior after losing the election was not only more extreme than it appeared from the outside. The emerging timeline also suggests that Trump attempted one of the most sweeping crimes against the Constitution in U.S. history. He tried to use presidential power to overturn elections in Georgia and elsewhere. He has placed enormous pressure on career officials to accept his corruption. And he called a mob in Washington, which, instigated by its lies, staged an insurgency against Congress while it was in the process of certifying Joe Bidens’ election victory. If Trump was still in power, further details of such abuses of power would undoubtedly deserve a third impeachment.

The shocking revelations of recent weeks come as Trump appears to at least be setting the stage for a future presidential campaign. The former president has already severely damaged confidence in the electoral system by convincing millions of his supporters that he has been swindled from power in free and fair elections that he clearly lost.

And the failure of the Republican Party to allow the consequences of its attack on democracy and the efforts of many of its lawmakers and media propagandists to clean up history and invent a completely new reality of the events surrounding the January 6 insurgency open up. effectively the way to its political rehabilitation.

The latest developments have also undermined the arguments of Republican senators who were unwilling to condemn the ex-president in his second impeachment trial earlier this year for the Capitol uprising. The idea that the process was pointless since Trump was no longer in power and could no longer do harm is now contradicted by evidence of his strongman behavior and attempts to rebuild his political career.

This effort to avoid a full account of the events of January 6 is one of the reasons the work of the recently launched special House committee on the attack on Capitol Hill is so crucial. The panel’s final report, combined with recent work by the Senate Judiciary Committee, offers the best chance to piece together an official record of one of the most difficult and tense presidential transfers of power in U.S. history.

That a candidate guilty of such blatant abuse of power and endowed with such autocratic and undemocratic impulses be a viable prospect for the presidential nomination of one of the major political parties in the Americas is a commentary on the extraordinary current state of the world. Politics. It also means that whether or not he shows up, Trump’s legacy of epic political corruption will pose a serious threat to democratic traditions that most people considered invulnerable to challenge.

