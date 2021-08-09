Political paralysis





Since the division and annexation of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, India has accelerated the process of overhauling its demographics and identity, using the global pandemic as plausible cover. However, Pakistan’s Kashmir policy continues to suffer from paralysis, as the government has yet to offer a tangible response to Indian excesses against Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will be open to a referendum to determine whether Kashmir wants to join Pakistan or become independent. In his view, the proposed referendum can be held after the UN-mandated plebiscite to determine whether the Kashmiris want to join India or Pakistan.

Ever since this proposal was made at a campaign rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in an attempt to garner votes for the ruling party, it has only irritated political opposition at home. Otherwise, the idea has no value for the settlement of Kashmir, as its prerequisite for the implementation of the plebiscite of the UN mandate in Jammu and Kashmir remains a distant dream after more than 70 years. Pakistan’s failure to respond to Indian unilateralism over the past two years shatters any hope that remains in this regard.

Unlike Pakistan, India has always been very clear about its objective and its action in the disputed territory. He has consistently flouted the will of the international community by refusing to exercise the UN option on Kashmir’s self-determination. Since the situation turned violent in 1989, first under the guise of counterinsurgency and then counterterrorism, India has used brute force to crush Kashmir’s struggle for freedom.

Over the past three decades, Indian oppression against Muslims in Kashmir has manifested itself in the presence of around 700,000 security personnel (one armed person for every 17 civilians) and the enforcement of draconian laws such as the Law on Special Powers of the Armed Forces and Public Security. and the resulting arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions. Human rights groups have estimated more than 8,000 cases of extrajudicial killings since 1990, including nearly 2,000 in 2008-18.

India has also used the bilateral peace process with Pakistan to save time and achieve the status quo ante in the disputed territory, be it the Composite Dialogue of the 1990s and its revived form at the time. of Musharraf, when Pakistan even abandoned the UN option and offered a four-point formula as a ready-made solution.

With the exception of moral or material support to Kashmir’s freedom fighters, the successive Pakistani government has either wasted time placing false hopes on Track I and II diplomacy with India, or has remained busy. to refute Indian claims of sponsorship of terrorism and insurgency in the disputed territory. At best, Islamabad has tried to remind the world of its obligations in Kashmir. But, that too, in vain.

After the re-election of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2019, there were clear signs of impending hell awaiting the Kashmiri people: the enactment of the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act, the deliberate promotion of Amarnath Yatra, the pilgrimage Hindu in Kashmir, and the intensification of the military campaign in the Kashmir Valley. However, our government did not take any preventive or preventive measures to put down the Indian transgression before August 5, 2019.

Yes, Prime Minister Imran Khan did speak to the United Nations General Assembly in September that year, but by then it was too late. After the Line of Control ceasefire was agreed earlier this year, there was even talk of renewed peace and trade with India. Absolutely not, says the prime minister, but his government’s inability to formulate a cohesive policy in Kashmir is making Pakistan increasingly distant from the emerging realities on the ground in the disputed region. Inaction on Kashmir, before August 2019 and especially after, allowed India to extend the scope of its militarization campaign to the marginalization of Kashmiri demography and identity.

India not only bade farewell to its claim of sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370, but the simultaneous cancellation of Article 35-A (which was part of Article 370 in 1954 ) saw the lands of Kashmir being sold at a low price, The demography of Kashmir is reorganized to accommodate Hindu settlers and the identity of Kashmir is reshaped to the exclusion of Muslims in Kashmir.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata party’s saffron project aims to Hinduise Kashmir, for which nearly half a million non-Muslims have acquired residency in Kashmir through a new domicile order. The new land law allows non-resident Indians to reallocate agricultural land, constituting 90 percent of the occupied territory. Meanwhile, the demarcation process sets the stage for the political empowerment of the Hindu majority in Jammu at the expense of the Muslim majority in the Kashmir valley.

The Kashmiris have already paid a huge price with their blood and tears. They are now the target of Indian colonialism, which aims to ethnically cleanse the Muslim population of Kashmir. Of course, the International Criminal Court might be the most appropriate forum to appeal, but neither Pakistan nor India have signed its protocol.

However, Pakistan is free to take India to the International Court of Justice, which is mandated to resolve disputes between states. This means that violations by a State of obligations under international law can be brought before the tribunal. Pakistan can apply to the ICJ under Article 36 (1) of the Statute because India has violated international law (UN Security Council resolutions) on an international dispute, both of which countries are legitimate parties. Thus, it may not be that difficult to prove that the ICJ is competent to hear this case.

All the government needs to do is put in place an effective team of legal advisers, including among the Kashmiri diaspora, to prepare a compelling case on the basis of India’s unlawful unilateral actions, and its subsequent subjugation and displacement of the government. Kashmiri people. At the same time, it can prepare a proactive global diplomatic campaign to denounce India’s attempt to permanently colonize the indigenous Kashmiri Muslim population.

The writer is the former Vice-Chancellor of Sargodha University and President of Pakistan at the University of Oxford. He can be contacted at [email protected]

