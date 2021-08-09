Almost a month after ground breaking, work on 7th Avenue interchange has still not started – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The construction of the 7th Avenue interchange has not yet started, as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) continues to complete post-offer formalities despite the passage of a month since the launch of the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last month inaugurated the 7th Avenue interchange and two other projects at the Pak-China Center.

The NLC won the contract after submitting the lowest bid compared to that submitted by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). CDA estimated the cost of the project at Rs1.5 billion.

A CDA official, on the other hand, said the acceptance and start letters would be issued to the National Logistics Cell (NLC) contractor once the necessary formalities were completed.

Formalities after the current call for tenders, NLC will receive an opening letter, according to a CDA official

According to the plan, the interchange will be built at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Expressway, Khayaban-i-Soharwardi and Garden Avenue near Aabpara.

This interchange will be a shamrock with four left and right loops while there will be an underpass to connect the two parts of Khayaban-i-Soharwardi.

CDA officials said post-offer formalities are underway and the NLC will likely receive the opening letter this week.

In the meantime, the successful tenderer is carrying out his initial work, such as carrying out a study before moving his machinery.

Meanwhile, the CDA and the Islamabad police are working to finalize a traffic diversion plan. Officials said that once started, the project would be completed in 18 months.

The exchange was slated for 2008, but he couldn’t see any progress until last year when CDA decided to have it executed.

We are aware of the problem that motorists face as this intersection is one of the most frequented points. We got the PC-I approved and awarded the contract to NLC. Now it is a matter of weeks to begin work on the site, said a CDA officer.

He said that when completed, the project will bring great relief to commuters.

In addition, the Prime Minister also carried out the inauguration of the IJ Principal Road and Sihala highway. The CDA official said the contractor had mobilized his machines and launched a joint investigation for the overflight of Sihala. For the expansion and repair of IJ Principal Road, the contractor was setting up his camp offices while sites have been identified where he will soon begin piling test work.

The official said that after the tender process, it takes one to two months to complete the post-tender process such as investigation, formal acceptance of the offer and issuance a letter of acceptance.

We worked with dedication to complete the process for all three projects before they officially started. These projects are our priority and they will be launched soon, the official said, adding that once launched there would be no delays as CDA had a surplus budget and contractors would be asked to ensure the completion of these projects. within the time allowed.

Posted in Dawn, August 9, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

