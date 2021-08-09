Kwarteng pledges to put free market approach at heart of UK post-Covid recovery

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK politics and political news.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has vowed to put a free market approach at the heart of the post-Covid recovery, as the economy is weaned from the massive state support it received during the pandemic.

A national corporate strategy is being developed by officials to encourage small businesses and entrepreneurs and will be unveiled later this year, Kwarteng told the Financial Times in an interview.

He said his challenge would be to “reaffirm what we strongly believe in as a center-right government: in free markets, business, entrepreneurship,” adding: “These are all things we want. celebrate. And it has been very difficult to get this message across when we are spending huge amounts of money [on state intervention]. “

Kwarteng, who hails from the Conservative Party’s Thatcherite free-market tradition, sits in a cabinet that has overseen massive state intervention, whether through the £ 350 billion spent on government support measures. Covid or in other aspects of the post-Brexit economy.

Ministers have signaled that they will intervene in takeovers, such as Meggitt and Arm, if necessary to protect national interests, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized the state to take a stake in the OneWeb satellite system.

Meanwhile, a series of policies such as a new infrastructure bank and the Future Fund – which will take stakes in fast-growing companies – will see public funds increasingly used in the private sector.

But Kwarteng said he wanted the state to focus more on promoting free market activity and supporting private sector investment in the UK. He said his new strategy would be aimed at boosting entrepreneurship, helping small businesses and attracting capital to UK assets.

“We need to give the private sector a lot of leeway to be innovative and creative,” he said. “I hope to land a business strategy within the next six months and then spend the rest of parliament implementing it.”

The government will “fine tune” regulations to allow companies to invest, he said, providing “much more regulatory certainty.” But he said the “tax levers” for cutting taxes or granting additional investment incentives were in the hands of the Treasury. “It’s a conversation we can have with them. “

Kwarteng said the government is looking at whether pension fund assets could be better deployed as well. Johnson wrote to the investment industry last week urging them to use savers’ money more to invest in long-term assets such as the infrastructure sector.

“We have great science, we have great basic research. Most of the time, the problem is deploying capital to increase it. This is something we are very focused on, ”explained the business secretary.

Kwarteng said the UK was well positioned to foster a new wave of business through the successful rollout of a vaccine and with the “Brexit psychodrama largely put to bed.”

The business proposals will be the last part of a three-pillar plan alongside innovation and net zero strategies – both launched in recent months – to replace industrial strategy.

He described the industrial strategy – which was devised by his predecessor Greg Clark – as “very, very broad”.

The business secretary also said the business department had been “kind of a Brexit mitigation type department” in the past, but wanted “a much more direct and positive approach”.

Kwarteng and Minister of Science Amanda Solloway will organize a series of roundtables with companies in the fall to explore the challenges facing the innovation strategy.

He said he was “taking into account concerns” about extending plans for stricter audit rules to private companies, but added that it was too early to predict the outcome of a consultation on them. proposals.