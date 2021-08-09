Severe restrictions on Chinese tutoring firms rock investors





Market participants were baffled by the severity of regulatory pressure on China’s after-school tutoring industry unveiled by Beijing on July 23, but the collapse in these companies’ share prices in the months leading up to this announcement clearly shows that investors were anticipating a considerable body blow or two. The fact that a crackdown is looming for the online education industry has been “well telegraphed, in fact,” Jason Hsu, founder, chairman and chief IT officer of China-focused Rayliant Global Advisors, said in an interview. , noting that President Xi Jinping himself has explicitly cited baccalaureate schools. as a problem plaguing Chinese households since 2018. Leading New York Stock Exchange-listed extracurricular tutoring companies such as Gaotu Techedu Inc., TAL Education Group, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw their stock prices drop in the months leading up to the drama regulations at the end of July. Between the peaks reached in early 2021 and the day before the drastic restructuring of the sector on July 22, the Gaotu Techedu share price plunged 93%; TAL fell 77% and New Oriental Education & Technology fell 67%. Nonetheless, the unforeseen harshness of the latest restrictions – forcing these companies to transform into nonprofits, while banning them from raising public funds or taking foreign money – triggered further sharp declines of 65% in 71% in the last two weeks for businesses. Another sign that the “death sentence” for China’s for-profit education sector – as Hsu described in a July 27 memo – was highly unforeseen: the virtual honor roll of institutional investors buying the shares of these companies during the past year. According to documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, this list includes the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd., which acquired just under 70 million shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in May. ; Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., which acquired 8.9 million shares of TAL Education Group in December 2020; and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which acquired 9.4 million shares of Gaotu Techedu in March 2021. Spokesmen for GIC, Hillhouse and Goldman Sachs could not immediately be reached for comment.

