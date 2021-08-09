Turkish Cypriot leader rules out reunification of divided island

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cyprus news.

Uncompromising northern Cyprus breakaway leader to insist on pressure from his government for a two-state solution at the UN next month, calling for a “reality check” after half a century of unsuccessful efforts to reunite the divided Mediterranean island.

Northern Cyprus has taken a tough stance on possible reunification since Ersin Tatar was elected president of the Turkish Cypriot enclave last year with strong Turkish backing.

The two sides of the island, ethnically separated since the mid-1960s, are now too far apart to reunite and future negotiations require recognition of its side as “equal and sovereign,” Tatar said in an interview. at the Financial Times.

“It is time for the world to recognize the reality that we have two different states, [and] any effort to push us into a mixed marriage is doomed to failure, ”Tatar said. “They are Greeks, they are Christians. We are a different race. We speak Turkish, our religion is Islam, our homeland is Turkey.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded its north in response to an Athens-inspired coup that sought to unite the island with Greece.

The decades-old dispute is now embroiled in a regional conflict over hydrocarbon rights in the eastern Mediterranean, with Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Egypt and the EU clashing against Turkey and northern Cyprus.

Only Turkey recognizes the Tatar administration and maintains tens of thousands of soldiers on the island. The rest of the international community views the Greek Cypriot government, which joined the EU in 2004, as the island’s sole authority.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backs partition, but it failed to gain traction when Tatar met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades for UN-backed exploratory talks in Geneva in April.

Tatar will travel to New York in September during the United Nations General Assembly, when he plans to meet with Anastasiades again with the aim of establishing enough common ground to resume formal negotiations for the first time since ‘failed talks brokered by the UN in 2017.

“I’m not saying we’re going to close the door,” Tatar said. “I am here to negotiate a fair settlement based on two sovereign states. “

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated dramatically last year when Erdogan dispatched a seismic research vessel, accompanied by warships, to waters internationally recognized as belonging to Greece and Cyprus to search for natural gas, threatening a military confrontation with Greece, a NATO partner.

Tatar has said he “does not trust” Cyprus’s pledge to share a potential windfall of gas with the Turkish Cypriots, and energy deals with Ankara mean Turkey could continue exploring offshore gas Cypriots. That would risk reigniting the dispute, which led to EU sanctions against Turkey in December.

The few hundred thousand people living in northern Cyprus remain deeply isolated under an international trade embargo that allows no direct flights other than to and from Turkey.

Tatar rejected an offer that Anastasiades launched in April to open the airport and seaport in northern Cyprus to international trade and to passengers under EU and UN control, in return for the return of the ghost town of Varosha. Turkey cordoned off the old luxury resort in 1974 and left it to rot after the UN Security Council passed resolutions banning resettlement.

Tatar said relinquishing control of transport hubs would be like “losing a war when foreigners take your assets away from you.”

Instead, Erdogan defied reprimands from the US and the EU late last month by announcing that a second section of Varosha would be converted from military to civilian use, after the opening. of part of the waterfront last year. The Greek Cypriots accused Erdogan of grabbing land in the city; Tatar said Greek Cypriot landowners were “more than welcome” to go back or seek compensation.

Tatar, a former Cambridge University graduate accountant, has defended his efforts to forge a close bond with Erdogan. Critics have suggested that Turkish meddling may have turned last year’s election upside down, but Tatar has dismissed the claim as unfounded.

Turkish Cypriots have long relied on Turkey for security, finance and infrastructure investment. Last month Erdogan vowed to build a new presidential complex in Tatar as an “expression of being a state”, calling his office a “British-owned slum” as it was built in the 1930s when Cyprus was a British protectorate. .

“Further integration with Turkey is only natural because we did not have the friendship and justice that we expected from the international community,” Tatar said. “It is only with the support of Turkey that one day we will be recognized as a state.”