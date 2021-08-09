Democrats turn on Cuomo, but GOP will never turn on Trump | Laura Washington





Oh, what a difference a party can make! I’m not talking about parties like Lollapalooza or festivities in Provincetown that could cause us serious problems with COVID-19.

I’m talking about political parties and the difference between Democrat and Republican. The difference between defending good and defending evil; between bravery and cowardice.

The difference in the response to the misdeeds of Democratic New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Republican Donald J. Trump.

It took months, but the Democratic Party establishment finally brought down Cuomo. When it comes to Trump’s misdeeds, on the other hand, the Republicans at the head of government are still playing the old soft shoe.

Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and retaliated against a former employee who publicly complained about his conduct, according to a scorching 165-page report released last week by Letitia James, Attorney General for New State. York. James’ investigation concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed several women and in so doing violated federal and state laws. The work environment in Cuomo’s office, she said, was intimidating and hostile.

Cuomo harassed both members of the public and his staff, including a state soldier assigned to his security service, subjecting them to unwanted hugging, kissing, groping, touching, and sexual comments. .

The almost universal reaction from Democratic leaders was swift and unequivocal. Close allies and friends of Cuomo, including President Joe Biden, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, have said the governor should resign.

The New York Assembly, Heastie said in a statement, will act quickly and seek to conclude our impeachment inquiry as quickly as possible.

Cuomo called the report biased. He refused to resign. I have never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances, he said.

But for many other powerful Democrats, who had held back for a long time, that was enough.

Trump, on the other hand, is never enough for many GOP leaders. He has been accused of sexual harassment and other predatory and sexist behavior by many women, for decades. But its vast array of failures, lies, misdeeds and possible criminal misconduct are rewarded with the cowardly support of GOP leaders.

Congress had two chances to remove Trump from the White House, but most GOP members opposed it. When Trump was impeached by the House in 2019 for obstructing Congress, only one Republican senator, Mitt Romney, voted for the conviction. And when Trump was indicted again this year for inciting insurgency, only seven GOP senators voted for the conviction.

Trump has been out of office for seven months, and there is clear and compelling evidence that he instigated and encouraged the insurgency on Capitol Hill on January 6. Yet he remains the real leader of the GOP. Some Republicans are still afraid to resist Trump’s bullying. Others are cowardly opportunists seeking his approval. Still others apparently buy into Trump’s lies and agree with his hate propaganda.

So-called GOP leaders, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, rarely question Trump. Nor would potential presidential candidates such as former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.

They and legions of others might like to see Trump disappear, but they’re afraid to say so.

Why does the most evil, evil president in US history have so much stamina? Because his party leadership won’t tell him to hike.

Send letters to [email protected]

