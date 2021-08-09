Prime Minister Khan plans to eliminate corruption in Sindh





The prime minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said on Sunday that the campaign against corruption would continue, now especially in Sindh.

Speaking to the media at Gill House in Samundari, the residence of former MP Mazhar Ali Gill, he said after identifying corrupt elements in other provinces, Prime Minister Imran Khan would now focus on Sindh , where massive corruption had been committed.

He said Sindh has been looted with impunity for the past 14 years and that a new administrator has now been appointed in Karachi to speed up the looting process. He said that after winning the election in Kashmir, Imran Khan would activate his party in Sindh now, and the announcement greatly disturbed the government in Sindh.

The administrator had only been appointed to plunder the nation, with the government of Sindh having received 6,000 to 7,000 billion rupees from the federation since the enactment of the 18th Amendment, of which more than 2,000 billion rupees had been received under the PTI government. But unfortunately, this money was ruthlessly plundered, instead of being spent on the welfare of the Sindhis.

Dr Gill said that Sindh was as dear to the PTI as the Punjab and that Imran Khan was as much the prime minister of the Sindhis as the people of the Punjab, he added.

Dr Gill also criticized the leaders of the PML-N and said that Nawaz Sharif became three times Prime Minister of Pakistan and during this period he plundered the national wealth with impunity and transferred the loot to other countries. He left the country on the pretext of seeking treatment abroad, but now the UK government has refused to extend his visa, claiming he was not sick but was lying.

If Baji Maryam had been in London she would have reported to the calibri police, but unfortunately she is in Pakistan and no doctor in London is cooperating with Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Gill said sarcastically.

According to the writer, Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to intend to take Sindh in the next election, but how difficult it will be for his government to take control of Sindh since the PPP has been a ruling party for decades in the region.https: / /t.co/ww5x3DKnQr#PPP #PTIGovernment pic.twitter.com/6ww0hkgqUp

– Espace Village Mondial (@GVS_News) August 7, 2021

Shahbaz Gill said that now Nawaz Sharif will go to Adiala prison and be held where he had been housed earlier. He alleged that the two Sharif brothers were thieves and that they both looted the country’s money.

But now their apologies would not be accepted and the looted wealth would be taken away from them. It was better that they voluntarily return the plundered wealth; otherwise, they would have to go to jail and face a trial because Imran Khan was a genuine and courageous leader.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant also paid a rich tribute to Major Tufail Shaheed on the day of his martyrdom and said the Pakistani forces are proud of their martyrs.

Earlier, he expressed his condolences on the passing of the sister-in-law of former MP Mazhar Ali Gill and prayed that Allah Almighty would grant peace to the deceased soul and grant patience to the bereaved family. .

Courtesy: APP

