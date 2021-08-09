Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet Prime Minister Modi today on Assam-Mizoram border issue





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the nation’s capital on Monday to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue. The chief minister of Assam, accompanied by deputies from the BJP of Assam, is expected to meet with the Union’s interior minister, Amit Shah, over the border dispute with the neighboring state of Mizoram. Sarma, who has been in New Delhi since Saturday, was unable to meet Shah earlier for some reasons. However, the two states agreed, in a joint statement, to continue the Centre’s initiative to let neutral forces patrol disputed areas of the interstate border to keep the peace. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and MP for Lok Sabha Badruddin Ajmal, who is currently in the nation’s capital, said he would meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss encroachments into Assam by other northeastern states. “I will meet Amit Shah today on this matter. No specific time has been given but I was asked to be ready in the evening because they could call him,” he told ANI. . “Not only Mizoram, but all of our neighboring states have also taken part of our land. A specific border should be established. Mizoram has also taken part of our land in the last 6-7 months, they should leave it. and then make a baseline guaranteeing that no further encroachment will be made, “he added. Earlier in August, Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the current border situation and how to dispel the tensions between the two states. “It is an unfortunate incident. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored,” the governor told ANI. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce shootout between forces from the two states resulted in the deaths of six Assam police officers and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

