



Suara.com – Presiden Joko Widodo atau Jokowi hingga kini belum mengumumkan nasib masa berlaku PPKM Level akan habis pada hari ini, ia biasanya mengumumkan pada malam hari. Pengamat Kebijakan Publik dari Universitas Trisakti, Trubus Rahardiansyah menilai mengumumkan nasib PPKM pada malam hari sangat tidak efektif. “Menyampaikannya malam itu masalah komunikasi publik, pemerintah ini membuat kebijakan itu seperti selalu tersembunyi, diam-diam, harusnya diumumkan siang atau pagi itu, kebijakannya jadi tidak efekubtif, sain katahung 9/8ung 821 (821) Selain itu, kebijakan ini juga bisa membingungkan rakyat dan petugas di lapangan karena informasi baru datang mendadak di malam hari. Baca Juga:

Kasus Covid-19 Mulai Turun, PPKM Level 4 Bakal Diperpanjang? “Ini membingungkan pelaksana di lapangan di daerah, diumumkan malam ini besok harus dilaksanakan,” jelasnya. Dia juga menyoroti fungsi Komite Penanganan COVID-19 dan Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional (KPCPEN) yang sebenarnya tidak perlu, penanganan pandemi seharusnya dipimpin langsung oleh Presiden Jokowi yang bisa menginstruksala kesung kepsung kepsung. “KPCPEN tidak usah, untuk apa, kan sudah ada Gubernur Wali Kota, Bupati, nanti tinggal dikoordinasikan, gak perlu lagi ada yang namanya Satgas Covid-19, KPCPEN segala macam, karena sistem kita kan presidensubus,” tuturu sistem kita kan presidensubus. Diketahui, Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat (PPKM) Level 4-1 akan berakhir pada hari ini, namun belum ada keputusan dari pemerintah diperpanjang atau tidak. Baca Juga:

Ahli Sebaran Penyakit UI Sarankan PPKM Kembali Diperpanjang, Apa Alasannya?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/08/09/135352/biasa-umumkan-status-ppkm-malam-hari-jokowi-disebut-bikin-kebijakan-seperti-diam-diam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos