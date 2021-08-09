GBP / USD cuts losses below 1.3900 as Brexit and UK political nervousness grapple with slow DXY





GBP / USD has rebounded from a one-week low, struggling lately.

UK Prime Minister Johnson has warned of Chancellor Sunak’s demotion plot as the UK business chief calls for help on Brexit.

The US dollar index retreats from the 18-day high amid mixed concerns.

Virus updates, stimulus news, and politics will be the key to short-term direction. GBP / USD has rebounded from an eight-day low and fades to around 1.3870 ahead of the London opening on Monday. Cable followed the general market direction of respecting the strength of the US dollar while refreshing the multi-day low at the start of the Asian session. Brexit and the UK political headlines have also favored bears. However, the recent consolidation in market sentiment is straining buyers of the US dollar and providing respite for GBP / USD sellers. The US Dollar Index (DXY) surged to the new 18-day high as markets applauded the Fed’s concerns following Friday’s strong US jobs report. According to the latest release, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) stock jumped 943K from previously 938K (revised from 850K), also beating market expectations of 870K. In addition, the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June. However, optimism about the shift in infrastructure spending to the US, coupled with somewhat easy covid numbers from Australia and UK, is putting DXY bulls on hold. Despite this, discussions over the political divide between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as concerns over Brexit, have left GBP / USD sellers hopeful. Early in Asia, The Times said: “Rishi Sunak’s allies have warned Boris Johnson that he will ‘lose leadership altogether’ if he sacked the Chancellor as they hit back at reports that the Premier Minister had considered demoting him. “ On the other hand, The Guardian published the news quoting James Ramsbotham, CEO of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, as saying: “The letter sent to Boris Johnson remains unanswered”. Also describing the Brexit feuds, the latest move by former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, as cited by the UK Express, said: “He challenged Brussels and French President Emmanuel Macron to accept a summit, otherwise many lives will be lost and British communities will continue to suffer. Amid those games, US equity futures remain lightly offered as the DXY cuts early Asian gains to around 92.80 at press time. Given the lack of major data / events, the latest Brexit and UK political headlines could keep GBP / USD traders entertained, not to mention US stimulus updates and tantrums. Technical analysis The 100-day SMA (DMA) cross to the 50 DMA joins the bearish MACD signals to steer the GBP / USD towards the 200-DMA support, near 1.3760. Meanwhile, any recovery remains uncertain until it stays below the July high of 1.3983.

