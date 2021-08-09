August Kranti Diwas: Prime Minister Modi says Quit India movement has energized Indian youth





On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the movement, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, has strengthened the fight against colonialism and energized the country’s youth. “A tribute to the greats who participated in the Quit India movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement resonated throughout India and energized the youth of our nation, ”Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Monday. Tribute to the greats who participated in the Quit India movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated throughout India and energized the youth of our nation. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2021 Home Secretary Amit Shah said the Quit India movement was a mass revolution that brought the British to their knees and forced them to leave India. “On that day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi started the Quit India movement with the slogan ‘Do or Die’. It was not just a movement against the cruelty of British rule, but a movement for independence. the British knelt down and forced them to leave India, “Amit Shah said in a tweet. “The story of August Kranti is replete with heroic tales of countless unsung warriors, who will continue to inspire generations to come,” he added. 1942 ??? ?? ?? ?? ??? ??????? ????? ?? ?? ‘??? ?? ??? ‘ ???? ?? ??? ???? ????? ?????? ?? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ???????? ???? ?? ???????? ?? ??????? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ????????? ???? ??????? ?? – ??????? ?? ????? ????????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ????? Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2021 Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said: “On the day of the Quit India movement, let us remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the movement to liberate our homeland from colonial rule. “Let us renew our commitment to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, inequalities, corruption and social ills like castism, communitarianism and gender discrimination in India. Let us make progress together for a more inclusive and confident Atmanirbhar Bharat “he said in a tweet. On #QuitIndiaMovementDay, let us remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the movement to liberate our homeland from colonial rule. #QuitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/0I9Zocz1wS Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 9, 2021 The Quit India movement was a milestone in the struggle for Indian freedom and is celebrated every year as August Kranti Day. On this day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi uttered the bugle call “Do or Die” to all Indians to drive the British colonizers out of the country. Also read: Quit India Movement Day: Comprehensive crash course for UPSC aspirants Also Read: Narendra Modi to be India’s First Prime Minister to Chair UNSC Meeting, Maritime Security Debate Today Watch: 10 freedom movements that made India independent

