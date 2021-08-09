Jokowi launches OSS, young entrepreneurs hope SMEs are more successful





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani and Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia today inaugurated the Single Online Submission (OSS) Risk-based. The launch of this program would be a concrete manifestation of President Jokowi’s commitment to continue to promote deregulation and de-bureaucratization. The launch of this risk-based OSS is expected to simplify and speed up the licensing process to make it easier for business players, investors and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Also Read: Jokowi Officially Launches Risk-Based Free Software: MSME and Large Business Licenses Are Not the Same The president of the financial and banking division of the Association of Young Indonesian Entrepreneurs (Hipmi) Ajib Hamdani appreciated the launch of this program. He said, one of the factors that take advantage of SME growth, apart from capital, is the Ease of Doing Business (EODB). In this regard, the World Bank noted that Indonesia was ranked 73rd out of 190 countries. “The existing trend is quite positive from 2019 with an index of 67.96 and then increased in 2020 to 69.6. With this OSS breakthrough, it is expected that there will be a steady increase in the index and a ranking increase in EODB, ”Ajib said. in Jakarta, Monday (8/9/2021). Improving the business climate for SMEs would also stimulate the national economy. Indeed, the main pillar of Indonesia’s economic growth is currently dominated by SMEs. With a number reaching 64.19 million, SMEs support 60.3% of GDP and are expected to continue to grow. Read also: Chinese nuclear attack submarine follows British aircraft carrier in the Pacific According to him, the launch of OSS offers convenience to business players in at least 4 ways. First, facilitate the enforcement of business licenses and business permits in the compliance mechanism. Second, business players are directly connected to the parties involved in a secure, fast and real-time manner. Third, reporting facilities and troubleshooting licensing issues. Fourth, store the license data in a NIB identity. Economic growth, which is targeted at 3.8% in total by the end of 2021, is a difficult goal, especially during the protracted pandemic. “SMEs must continue to have space so that they can recover and become the support and economic lever during the pandemic. The OSS policy is one of President Jokowi’s breakthroughs to continue providing incentives and facilities to SMEs towards positive economic growth during the pandemic, ”Awesome concluded. (do)

