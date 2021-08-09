Politics
Private equity firms revise Chinese strategy as regulatory crackdown intensifies
HONG KONG, Aug. 9 (Reuters) – Private equity firms rethink their strategies in China as a growing regulatory crackdown on some of the country’s hottest sectors forces investors to seek bets in sectors other than they hope less vulnerable to sudden changes in policy.
Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC) funds are turning away from data-rich, consumer-centric internet companies to industries such as semiconductors and renewables, industry executives have said .
The shift comes as investors reeling from a barrage of regulatory controls and sweeping rule changes in recent months targeting large domestic companies, primarily in the internet, private education and real estate industries. .
The move last month to ban private tutoring companies from profiting from teaching basic school subjects and raising capital, for example, is expected to trigger a rush among private equity investors to find an exit. after paying billions.
The unexpected crackdown will not only cast a shadow over the return prospects of private equity investors, but also reduce investment opportunities at a time when many of them are sitting on billions of dollars in capital.
“We face the most severe regulatory environment for over a decade, when market competition is fiercest and capital is most abundant,” said Richard Ji, chief investment officer and managing partner of All-Stars Investment.
“With increasing regulation, good companies become fewer and more expensive. Overall, future returns for venture and private equity investors may decline,” said Ji, whose Hong Kong-based fund focuses on leading companies in the new economy sectors.
Forty-three China-focused funds have raised a total of $ 49 billion this year, nearly the annual amount of $ 50 billion in 2020, according to data from Preqin. Hillhouse Capital Group alone raised $ 18 billion in Asia’s largest non-state-backed fund in May.
The number of funds raised this year, however, is less than a third of last year and a sharp drop from peak fundraising in 2016 and 2017, when more than 1,100 funds were raised each year, according to the data.
According to Chinese data firm Zero2IPO, in 2020 angel, venture capital and private equity investments totaled 887 billion yuan ($ 137 billion), up 14% year-on-year, of which 384.3 billion yuan for computing, Internet and semiconductors and electronics. sectors.
In the first half of this year, investments totaled 470 billion yuan, up 50% year-on-year.
INVESTMENT POTENTIAL
In the wake of the crackdown, many investors are turning to industries less prone to antitrust and data-related controls, such as semiconductors, automation, renewables, healthcare, and technology-focused services. businesses.
These sectors are also considered by some leaders to be in line with China’s strategic goals because, according to investors, Communist Party leaders are putting socialism before shareholders and reshaping certain sectors to reduce cost pressures and serve people better. ordinary.
“Chinese demand for homemade chips and the trend towards vehicle electrification and autonomous driving will also create many new companies with investment potential,” said Henry Zhang, chairman of Hong Kong-based Hermitage Capital. .
The tech crackdown has cooled the valuations of internet companies and online education groups, investors said. However, they pointed out, in popular sectors such as retail, businesses remain expensive.
Investors are also looking for technology companies that focus solely on the Chinese market to avoid potential regulatory risks with their overseas operations, said a senior Beijing-based investor with a private equity fund.
Having been caught off guard by the regulatory crackdown, some investors have said they will now conduct a more in-depth policy analysis when assessing a potential investment.
Some have started reading The Governance of China, a multi-volume book written by Chinese President Xi Jinping, for political guidance. Others said they would read more state media for political clues.
“We need to stay one step ahead of what the country thinks,” said Choon Chong Tay, managing partner and director of Vertex Ventures China, a venture capital firm backed by Singaporean state investor Temasek.
Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Stephen Coates
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/private-equity-firms-revise-china-strategy-regulatory-crackdown-widens-2021-08-09/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]