Jokowi: I don’t want any more bribes





Jokowi stressed that no other official should be bribed to deal with operating permits. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) warned against bribes that occur between government officials and businessmen during the permit process operating. Jokowi asked if an official had bribed, to be reported to him. “I don’t want to hear about the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs, I no longer want anyone to take bribes, everything should be done openly, transparently, and make it easier for entrepreneurs to do their job,” the president said. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Ministry of Investment in Jakarta, Monday (9/9) ./ 8). Jokowi expressed it at the launch of the risk-based Single Online Submission System (OSS). The President was accompanied by Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Minister of Investment of Indonesia / Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia. “If there are government officials who are not clean, they try to report it to me,” the president said. President Jokowi revealed that risk-based OSS is a form of ease of licensing service reform. “This aims to make it easier for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to do business, to encourage more new entrepreneurs, to accelerate the transformation of the informal sector into the formal sector and, above all, to create as many jobs as possible”, added the president. Read also : Perception of corruption on the rise, ex-KPK chief: don’t be surprised The president said the Covid-19 pandemic should not stop the government’s efforts to carry out structural reforms. “We will continue to implement various structural reform programs. We will continue to reduce regulations that hinder the convenience that we try to do, the business procedures and investments that we will continue to simplify,” he said. The aim is for President Jokowi’s business climate in Indonesia to change to be more conducive, making it easier for micro, small and medium enterprises to do business. “In addition, to increase investor confidence, to create as many job opportunities as possible so that it becomes a solution to the problem of increasing unemployment due to the impact of the pandemic,” added the President. President Jokowi also ordered ministers and heads of institutions, governors, regents and mayors to be disciplined by following the ease of risk-based OSS. “I will check directly, I will directly supervise the implementation on the ground. Is the process getting easier and easier? Are there fewer and fewer authorizations? Is the process simpler? Is the cost more efficient? Are the standards the same all over Indonesia? Is the service faster? I will follow, ”explained the president. If all of these things can be fulfilled then President Jokowi I am sure that small, medium and large scale investments will increase in Indonesia. On August 2, 2021, the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Agency (BKPM) officially exploited the risk-based approach (RBA) of single online submission (OSS) or risk-based OSS. The risk-based OSS is the implementation of Government Regulation (PP) number 5 of 2021 regarding the implementation of risk-based business licenses, Ministry of Investment / BKPM, which is a rule derived from the Law 11/2020 on job creation. The OSS, according to Bahlil, has been built since March 2021 by Indosat in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment which summarizes 18 ministerial and institutional regulations as well as 47 government regulations and presidential regulations derived from the Job Creation Act. source: Between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/qxk0nq354/jokowi-saya-tidak-mau-ada-lagi-yang-lakukan-suap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos