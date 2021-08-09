Letter: Erdogan must offer more than tea and sympathy





Updates to the letter Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Letter news.

Your correspondent in Turkey, Ayla Jean Yackley, spoke of the mockery of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s distribution of tea bags to the suffering population of Turkey among some victims of recent forest fires (“Erdogan under pressure on response from Turkey to wildfires ”, Report, FT.com, 5 Aug). But it’s not the first time he’s done this. In October last year, during a visit to Malatya in eastern Turkey, workers complained that they could not bring home bread. So Erdogan threw tea bags at them and told them to stop exaggerating. Instead, enjoy a nice cup of tea. A lot can be said about Marie Antoinette, but at least she didn’t throw buns at people when they said they couldn’t afford bread. The mood in Turkey is grim and like the forest fires that destroy Turkish forests, it doesn’t take more than one spark to trigger an explosion. The other day Ahval News, which is banned in Turkey and for which I am a contributor, noted in an editorial: “Drop by drop, the fury against Erdogan’s regime is building up. The Turkish authorities have even gone so far as to threaten the television stations with sanctions if they cover the continuation of the forest fires. Turkey has also been devastated by the collapsing economy and skyrocketing inflation as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, which appears to be out of control. Much like the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul, which spread to 80 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, Erdogan now faces a major threat to his regime and could be overthrown in the next elections, scheduled for 2023. Robert ellis

International advisor

RIEAS (Research Institute for European and American Studies)

Athens, Greece

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/90ce103f-477a-4a22-a758-0bfb0d0dab26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos